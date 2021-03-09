At long last, Saban Films has released a trailer for the long-delayed Johnny Depp thriller City of Lies, which finds the embattled star investigating the murder of iconic rap artist Christopher Wallace, aka The Notorious B.I.G.

Brad Furman (The Lincoln Lawyer) directs from a script by Christian Contreras, that is based on the book LAbyrinth by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Randall Sullivan.

Depp plays Russell Poole, the determined LAPD detective who spent nearly 20 years trying to solve the murder, while Oscar winner Forest Whitaker co-stars as Jack Jackson, a journalist who teams up with Poole in search of the elusive truth. Together they explore why the case remains cold -- and why a secret division of the LAPD is seemingly set on keeping it that way.

The film features a who's who of top character actors, from Shea Whigham and Toby Huss to Kevin Chapman, Peter Greene and Xander Berkeley. The rest of the cast includes Shamier Anderson, Neil Brown Jr., Cory HardrictRockmond DunbarMichael Paré and Laurence Mason, who played Tin Tin in my beloved The Crow. Elsewhere, Jamal Woolard plays Biggie, having previously played the doomed rapper in Notorious.

City of Lies was produced by Miriam Segal, Paul Brennan and Stuart Manashil, and co-produced by Paula Turnbull and Jess Fuerst. The movie got held up for years due to some legal trouble that Depp found himself in, but it is now slated for release on March 19 exclusively in theaters before making its way to VOD/digital platforms on April 9.

Watch the trailer below, and let me know if City of Lies looks worth the wait, or if you'd rather just watch the Notorious B.I.G. documentary that recently hit Netflix.

