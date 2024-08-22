The Big Picture City of Life and Death depicts the 1937-1938 Nanjing massacre with shocking realism through impressive filmmaking craft.

The harrowing film was met with significant controversy and censorship challenges during its production and theatrical release.

City of Life and Death balances historical authenticity with cinematic technique, presenting a haunting narrative of wartime suffering.

Released in 2009, City of Life and Death ranks alongside Elem Klimov's Come and See as one of world cinema's most powerful war films. A brutal account of the 1937 Nanjing massacre, in which the Japanese military besieged and occupied one of China's most prominent cities, Lu Chuan's black-and-white historical dramatization pulls no punches in recreating a horrifying chapter of the 20th century. While City of Life and Death is far from comfortable viewing in its depiction of inhumane atrocities, including widespread sexual assault, graphic violence, and the mass murder of thousands, the film manages to strike a semblance of balance between its shocking content and impressive technical craft, with every bit of its $13 million budget making it onto the screen in service of assured cinematic storytelling. Before it hit theaters, however, Lu's film generated considerable controversy due to its sensitive subject, resulting in spats with the Chinese government over censorship and death threats that targeted the filmmaker himself.

City of Life and Death (2009) Set during the Nanking Massacre of 1937, this harrowing film chronicles the horrors faced by Chinese civilians as Japanese forces occupy the city. Through multiple perspectives, the movie depicts the brutality of war and the resilience of those struggling to survive amidst the devastation.

Release Date October 1, 2009 Director Lu Chuan Cast Ye Liu , Gao Yuanyuan , Hideo Nakaizumi , John Paisley , Beverly Peckous , Fan Wei , Qin Lan , Ryu Kohata Runtime 132 Minutes Writers Lu Chuan

What Is 'City of Life and Death' About?

Set during the Second Sino-Japanese War in the years before World War II, City of Life and Death follows a handful of characters — Chinese and Japanese, civilians and soldiers — caught up in Japan's military onslaught on Nanjing and its devastating aftermath. Among the film's primary characters are Chinese soldier Lu Jianxiong (Liu Ye), Nazi Party member John Rabe (John Paisley), civilian couple Tang Tianxiang (Fan Wei) and Madam Zhou (Qin Lan), and Japanese soldier Kadokawa Masao (Nakaizumi Hideo), several of whom ultimately meet a grim fate. Once the city is under Japanese control, many of these characters find themselves confined to the Nanjing Safety Zone, a location intended to serve as a haven for survivors.

The survivors may be in a safety zone, but their situation quickly deteriorates as enemy soldiers occasionally invade. On the orders of a high-ranking Japanese officer, large numbers of women are whisked away to serve as "comfort women" for soldiers, while others begin cutting their hair and dressing like men to avoid detection. Despite their efforts, sexual assault soon runs rampant in Nanjing and leads to horrific moments of unimaginable suffering. In the meantime, many of the remaining Chinese soldiers are convinced to surrender under false pretenses, only to be summarily executed by Japanese troops. By the time the credits roll on City of Life and Death, even though a handful of fortunate individuals have been spared, the level of collective suffering presented throughout the film's 135-minute runtime is overwhelming to the point of near desensitization. To director Lu Chuan's credit, however, City of Life and Death often offsets its harrowing narrative with bravura filmmaking in front of and behind the camera.

'City of Life and Death' Is as Impressive as It Is Brutal

Like all great war films, City of Life and Death walks a fine line between pursuing historical authenticity and crafting an impressive viewing experience through skill and technique. "You know, it’s a dark movie, it’s black and white, it’s not entertaining," Lu Chuan told The New York Times. But despite the film's often disturbing nature, Chuan's passion for the craft of cinema is evident from beginning to end. Cao Yu's stunningly crisp photography, enhanced by fluid and carefully choreographed camerawork, makes for painterly images that awe and unsettle in equal measure, giving the film a documentary-like sensibility that only heightens the unfolding drama to a level of unsettling realism.

City of Life and Death is also notable for its soundscape, which largely takes priority over a musical soundtrack, adding another effective sensory layer that complements its commitment to authenticity. Additionally, the film's production design team went to seemingly painstaking lengths to recreate the devastation inflicted on Nanjing by the Japanese military, with bombed out buildings and debris-riddled streets often featuring prominently in Lu's frame. Per the Los Angeles Times, constructing the film's detail-oriented sets took six months, facilitating a sizable and self-contained shooting environment that allowed Lu and his collaborators the freedom to incorporate thousands of extras and stage ambitious, large-scale action sequences.

Nearing the end of City of Life and Death is one of the film's most stunning sequences, featuring Japanese troops engaging in a victory march through the streets of Nanjing. Logistically impressive but tonally unsettling, the scene is dichotomous in nature, displaying a celebration of victory but at the expense of tremendous destruction and suffering. Lu approaches the moment with all the grandeur of a full-blown musical number as soldiers beat a large drum and march in tandem past Chinese prisoners, who can only watch in despair. Epic in scope and never lacking in craft, City of Life and Death is as technically impressive as cinema gets, but getting the film made and distributed was marred by controversy.

'City of Life and Death' Generated Controversy Upon Release

Long before City of Life and Death hit theaters in April 2009, Lu Chuan faced an uphill battle in getting his film made. Before cameras rolled, Lu's screenplay was under review by the Chinese Communist Party for six months before receiving approval, with the CCP ultimately demanding the filmmaker omit multiple scenes, including particular acts of violence and torture, as well as a scene depicting a Japanese officer displaying compassion for a Chinese prisoner of war. After production of the film was completed, Lu had to wait another six months to receive final cut approval. But for all the censorious hoops the filmmaker had to jump through, City of Life and Death was met with further backlash from Chinese viewers, some of which directly targeted its writer and director.

According to The New York Times, the main point of contention among City of Life and Death's detractors was the film's portrayal of Japanese soldier Kadokawa. Though the character isn't innocent of engaging in violence, he is also disturbed by the horrific things he witnesses and manages to help a number of Chinese civilians before ultimately dying by suicide, making for a three-dimensional character whose inner conflict lends the film's Japanese soldiers a sense of moral ambiguity. So incensed were some viewers by this notion that Lu Chuan received graphic death threats in the film's first week of release. Among the sinister messages he received were "You're a traitor" and "I'll kill you," as well as threats targeting his parents. "I never imagined this film would have aroused so much, you know, hatred against me," he said.

Despite the intense outcry, however, City of LIfe and Death debuted to a rave reception from general audiences. Within its first three weeks of release, the film had been seen by nearly a million people and grossed $22 million, defying calls for it to be pulled from theaters and propelling Lu Chuan to the forefront of Chinese cinema. Though it's a dramatization, City of Life and Death's raw and unrelenting approach to a nationally traumatizing event is likely to endure as a seminal piece of work in commemorating one of the darkest chapters in modern Chinese history, serving as evidence that audiences are willing to venture into such dark territory so long as it's treated with moral and artistic reverence.

