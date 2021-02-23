The show introduces a community leader whose efforts are undermined by gang activity happening right under her nose.

Showtime has released the official trailer for Season 2 of its acclaimed drama series City on a Hill, which pits Kevin Bacon's FBI agent against Aldis Hodge's assistant district attorney -- when they aren't doing each other the occasional favor, of course.

Season 2 centers on a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that is plagued with drug violence and a rightful distrust in local law enforcement. As coalition leader Grace Campbell (Pernell Walker) works tirelessly on behalf of the community, her efforts are undermined by gang activity happening right under her nose.

Enter irreverent FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon), who is ready to exploit Boston's defective criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career. Unfortunately for Jackie, assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge) is onto his adversary’s latest misstep. In time, the personal antagonism between these two escalates to an all-out war between the offices of the U.S. Attorney and the Suffolk DA, and no one is safe from the collateral damage.

Mark O'Brien and Jill Hennessy return to co-star alongside Lauren E. Banks, Amanda Clayton and Matthew Del Negro, while Season 2 guest stars include Keiko Elizabeth, Lucia Ryan, Kameron Kierce, Shannon Wallace, John Doman, and Michael O’Keefe.

Emmy winner Tom Fontana (Homicide: Life on the Street) serves as showrunner on City on a Hill, which he also executive produces alongside Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Todd, Barry Levinson, Chuck MacLean, Michael Cuesta and Jorge Zamacona. Bacon and Hodge serve as co-executive producers along with Michele Giordano.

City on a Hill returns to Showtime on Sunday, March 28 at 10 p.m. before moving to 9 p.m. starting April 18. Watch the trailer below, and don't sleep on this clever crime series, which deserves credit for its local flavor and authenticity.

