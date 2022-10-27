City On A Hill, Showtime's crime drama following the crooked cops of Boston, will not be returning for a fourth season as the giant streamer has canceled the series which recently concluded its third season run, Deadline reports. The streamer underwent a recent shake-up at the top with David Nevins exiting his position as the head of Showtime's parent company Paramount Global and getting replaced by Chris McCarthy from Paramount Media Networks.

However, the decision to cancel the show had nothing to do with the new boss but was one that was quietly decided upon about one month ago. “City On A Hill concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” the streamer shared in a statement. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone.”

In its three-year run, City On A Hill made for an enthralling and riveting watch as it followed Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) an assistant district attorney, and Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) a corrupt yet celebrated FBI Agent teaming up to tackle criminal cases in 90s Boston. However, with the two differing in their values, the show sees them struggle frequently with trust as they both take turns throwing each other under the bus. City On A Hill premiered in 2019, after spending a year in development. Favorable critical and audience reviews followed its inaugural season leading the show to be picked up for a second season two months after the debut season finale. The show premiered its third season on July 31, 2022, releasing each of its 8 episodes weekly.

With the show now canceled, its stars will be on to other projects. Hodge who plays DA Ward has already landed his next major small-screen project. He will take on the role of detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross in Prime Video's upcoming crime thriller series Cross based on the best-selling James Patterson novel series, which will be the first time the book is getting a series adaptation. Bacon, on the other hand, will stay busy with a series of projects in the pipeline including The Toxic Avenger, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

City On A Hill also starred Jill Hennessy, Matthew Del Negro, and Lauren E. Banks in supporting roles. The show was created by Charlie MacLean and written by MacLean, Jorge Zamacona, Michele McPhee among others. Tom Fontana served as showrunner and executive producer alongside Bacon, Hodge, Jennifer Todd, Jorge Zamacona, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Barry Levinson.

All three seasons of City On A Hill are available to stream on Showtime. Check out the trailer for the final season below;