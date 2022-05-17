Get ready to head back to the gritty streets of Boston — Showtime’s hit crime series, City on a Hill has announced a new release date for its third season. Today, Deadline revealed that fans can expect to catch their favorite crooked cops and law-abiding city servicemen on their television screens beginning July 31 at 10 p.m. This season will bring fans even more explosive drama and corrupt politics over eight heart-pounding, one-hour-long episodes.

Along with returning cast members, Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Jill Hennessy, Lauren E. Banks, and Matthew Del Negro, the third installment will also feature Corbin Bernsen, Joanne Kelly, and Ernie Hudson. The news of the July 31 release date may come as a shock to some who have been counting down the days until the show’s previously reported July 10 premiere. As with many things in the cinema and television world, City on a Hill's Season 3 premiere received a pushback for unknown reasons, but thankfully it isn’t too far off from the original plan.

First premiering in 2019, City on a Hill has drawn fans in with its hard-hitting crime based plotlines surrounding a crooked cop and an assistant district attorney who wants to set it all straight. Hodge plays the hero DA, Decourcy Ward, while Bacon portrays seedy FBI agent, Jackie Rohr. Throughout the first two seasons, audiences have watched as the partnership between the two weaved in and out of a friendship, with one never fully trusting the other — and for good reason. Just when you think they’re going to have each other's backs, a wrench is thrown into the mix to make you question both men’s intentions.

Along with the third season’s updated release date, the folks behind City on a Hill dropped a clip in which we see the show’s leading characters, Rohr and Ward, hanging out in a bar. At the end of Season 2, we watched as Rohr threw his badge into Boston Harbor following his exit from the FBI. The teaser clip reveals the disgraced ex-lawman has been working in a bar when he offers to pour Ward a drink. With some quick back and forth banter the two are known for, each takes a dig at one another before the sneak peek cuts out.

Boston boys Ben Affleck and Matt Damon serve the series as executive producers alongside Hodge, Bacon, Jennifer Todd, Jorge Zamacona, and Barry Levinson. You can check out the full clip below and keep scrolling for City on a Hill’s Season 3 synopsis.

Here’s the synopsis:

Season three brings us to Boston’s high society Beacon Hill. Having left the FBI and thrown his badge into Boston Harbor, Jackie Rohr (Bacon) lands a lavish new gig running security for a wealthy family. Life is good until secrets begin to unravel. When an investigation opens, ADA Decourcy Ward (Hodge) sees an opportunity to finally rip out the machinery perpetuating a broken criminal justice system. Siobhan Quays (Banks), representing a construction worker who was severely injured on the Big Dig, encounters the city’s corruption firsthand, all while coping with the traumatic events of her past year. As Jenny Rohr (Hennessy) can attest, given her history with her father, some experiences will haunt you beyond your breaking point.

