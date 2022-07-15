City on a Hill is set in 1990s Boston where assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) arrives to find the city full of violent criminals, corruption, and racism. And to make matters worse, their activities are backed by the local law enforcement agencies. To take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown, Ward forms an unlikely alliance with Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon), an FBI agent, and together, the two work to bring justice and ultimately change the city’s entire criminal justice system.

The first season of the show focuses on the dynamics between Decourcy Ward and Jackie Rohr, two opposite men of the law, as they fight the armored car robbers while trying to defeat the corrupt justice system in the city. The second season saw a rift in the pair after the death of an assistant US attorney that involved Rohr. City on a Hill was created by Charlie MacLean and the show is based on a story by MacLean and Ben Affleck. Both MacLean and Affleck are executive producers of the show alongside Tom Fontana, Matt Damon, Jennifer Todd, James Mangold, Barry Levinson, and Michael Cuesta. The show is written by MacLean, Emily Ragsdale, J.M. Holmes, Michele McPhee, Stephen Day, Matthew Nemeth, Tamara P. Carter, Regina Porter, Jorge Zamacona, and Haley Cameron.

City on a Hill premiered online on June 7, 2019, and on Showtime on June 16, 2019. The second season premiered on March 28, 2021, and was renewed for a third season on June 2, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about City on a Hill Season 3 from plot to streaming details.

When Will City on a Hill Season 3 Be Released?

City on a Hill Season 3 will premiere on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

How Many Episodes Will City on a Hill Season 3 Have?

City on a Hill Season 3 will have eight episodes just like the second season and unlike the first season which had ten episodes. Each episode will run for about an hour.

Where Can You Watch City on a Hill Season 3?

You can catch City on a Hill Season 3 when it premieres on Sunday, July 31 at 10 p.m ET/PT on Showtime. You can subscribe at $10.99/month or at $99/year. You can stream all episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 of City on a Hill on Showtime as well.

Watch the City On A Hill Season 3 Trailer

Showtime released the official teaser for City on a Hill Season 3 on March 24, 2022. There are dirty jobs, dirty money, dirty secrets, and more. This season, our favorite duo is investigating a man so powerful and connected, he’s got the district attorney carrying out his orders. The teaser is packed with action scenes, corruption, drama, and more that fans can expect in the new season of the show. We also got a clip from the series on May 17 that you can watch here:

Who’s in the Cast of City on a Hill Season 3?

City On A Hill stars Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Jonathan Tucker, Mark O'Brien, Lauren E. Banks, Amanda Clayton, Jere Shea, Kevin Chapman, and Jill Hennessy. Kevin Bacon stars as FBI Agent Jackie Rohr. Bacon is best known for his role in the 1984 musical drama film Footloose and the 1992 legal drama A Few Good Men. He is also known for his portrayal of Ryan Hardy in the crime thriller The Following (2013–2015) and Dick in the tv show I Love Dick (2016 - 2017). Bacon has won several awards including a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie, which he won for his portrayal of Lt Col Michael Strobl in the war drama Taking Chance. He has also received nominations for the People's Choice Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, Satellite Awards, Saturn Awards, and more.

Aldis Hodge is returning to star as Assistant District Attorney DeCourcy Ward in City On A Hill Season 3. Hodge is best known for his portrayal of MC Ren in the 2015 biopic Straight Outta Compton, and Levi Jackson in the 2016 film Hidden Figures. He is also known for playing Alec Hardison in the action crime series Leverage (2008 - 2012), and Noah in the period drama series Underground (2016 - 2017). Hodge has also been nominated for several awards including the Saturn Awards for Best Supporting Actor Television, Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and more. He is set to play Carter Hall/Hawkman in the upcoming DC Extended Universe film Black Adam. The other main characters include Jonathan Tucker as Francis "Frankie" Ryan, Mark O'Brien as James "Jimmy" Ryan, Lauren E. Banks as Siobhan Quay, Amanda Clayton as Catherine "Cathy" Ryan, Jere Shea as Detective Henry "Hank" Signa, Kevin Chapman as Detective J.R. "Dickie" Minogue, and Jill Hennessy as Jennifer "Jenny" Rohr.

Ernie Hudson will be joining the show this season as a recurring cast member. You might recognize Hudson for his portrayal of Winston Zeddemore in the Ghostbusters film and Sergeant Darryl Albrecht in the 1994 superhero film The Crow. Also joining the cast this season are Corbin Bernsen (L.A. Law, The Dentist) and Joanne Kelly (Going the Distance, Warehouse 13).

What Is City on a Hill Season 3 About?

