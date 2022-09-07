The Canadian sci-fi thriller Civil has its cast. Jasmine Mathews, Devon Sawa, Douglas Smith, and Steven Ogg will star in the upcoming feature, which has begun production in Northern Ontario.

Deadline reports the cast announcement for first-time feature director Mackenzie Donaldson's dramatic thriller. It takes place in the near future, when the government's response to climate change has ignited a civil war; Nia (Mathews), her boyfriend (Smith), and their friends, family, and neighbors are hiding out from the chaos in a secluded lakeside cabin when they encounter an anti-government militia, led by Sawa. Nia and her cabin mates must decide whether to side with Sawa's rebels or to surrender to the government, with deadly consequences. Producer Yas Taalat says Mathews "perfectly exemplifies the role of a powerful survivor who carries you on an intense journey of love, pain, and hope."

Mathews can be seen in the recent streaming features The Tomorrow War and The Man From Toronto, and will appear in the upcoming George Foreman biopic Heart of a Lion. A teen heartthrob of the '90s and '00s for his roles in Casper, Now and Then, and Final Destination, as well as the titular Stan in the Eminem video of the same name, Sawa has recently turned up on the TV shows Chucky and Hacks.

RELATED: 'Hacks' Season 2: Devon Sawa on the Unexpected Romance With Jean Smart's Deborah

Smith starred on the TV shows Big Love, The Alienist, and Big Little Lies, as well as the films Antiviral, Ouija, and The Bye Bye Man; he can be seen in this fall's hotly-anticipated Don't Worry Darling. Ogg is an actor known for villainous roles, and was prominently featured on The Walking Dead and Westworld; he also played Grand Theft Auto V protagonist Trevor Philips. A producer on TNT's dystopian thriller Snowpiercer and the acclaimed human cloning drama Orphan Black, Donaldson has directed a number of short films; Civil will be her first feature-length film.

Civil was written by Cheryl Meyer and Anthony Grant. The film will be produced by Electric Panda Entertainment and The Donaldson Company; Electric Panda is a Canadian company whose recent features include The Loneliest Whale, The Informer, and Driveways, and The Donaldson Company is director Donaldson's production company.

Donaldson will produce the film, alongside Meyer, Grant, Taalat, Chantal Kemp, David J. Phillips, Gabriel Napora, Ben Lu, Sparshu, Costa Vassos, and Jim Malmgren.

Civil is expected to be released next year.