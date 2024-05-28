The Big Picture Alex Garland's latest dystopian thriller Civil War arrives soon on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™, DVD, and Digital, stirring conversations among fans.

Alex Garland fans head up! His latest dystopian thriller Civil War is soon arriving on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital, Lionsgate announced. The movie is unarguably one of the most dissected films from the filmmaker to date and certainly started a conversation among fans online. While there are many interpretations of the themes of the movie, audiences will get a chance to see it for themselves at home, and ponder it further.

The feature led by Kristen Dunst as a war photojournalist from Colorado will come with bonus material that includes a six-part documentary, titled, Torn Asunder: Waging Alex Garland’s Civil War, and the original theatrical trailer. Furthermore, Amazon Blu-Ray will include and exclusive Director and Cast Q&A to get all the behind-the-scenes details from the makers. The bonus feature will certainly answer many fan questions about the choices made by director and the cast.

What’s ‘Civil War’ About?

Civil War presents a version of America in a not-so-distant future where the United States is in the midst of a massive terrain conflict. With most Northeastern states remaining loyal to the Union and the President of the United States, the warring factions emerges as “Florida Alliance” of southern states and “Western Forces” of Texas and California, both of which attempts to secede and declare themselves independent. Things take a turn when the President takes to bombing domestic targets to increasing the presence of the United States military across the nation. In midst of it, we follow a team of war correspondents racing against time to reach the White House before it’s too late.

While the movie proved controversial in its themes, it certainly grabbed more eyeballs and emerged as A24’s second biggest domestic box office hit but also did an amazing box office run garnering over $113 million worldwide on a budget of $50 million. The movie has an 81 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and will certainly make you think about its dystopian portrayal of the US and various themes.

Along with Dunst as Lee Smith the movie also cast Wagner Moura as Joel, Cailee Spaeny as Jessie Cullen, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Sammy, Nick Offerman as the President of the United States, and Sonoya Mizuno as Anya among many more. Garland directs from his own script.

Civil War arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™, DVD, and Digital from Lionsgate on July 9. You can check out our review here.