Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverAt its core, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is all about Shuri’s (Letitia Wright) journey as she embraces T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) legacy and becomes a worthy protector of Wakanda. Her path is tortuous, however, as she first becomes the new Black Panther to enact vengeance on Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) and stop Talokan’s offensive. It’s not random that Shuri’s spiritual guide on the Ancestral Plane is no one other than her cousin Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), a man ultimately consumed by his rage. While Wakanda Forever makes Shuri choose between following the footsteps of Killmonger or T’Challa, Boseman’s Black Panther was also haunted by revenge. And one particular scene of Captain America: Civil War sets up the entire premise for Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther's Journey in Civil War

In Civil War, Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) crafts an ingenious plan to destroy the Avengers from the inside out, an act of revenge he pursues after his entire family is killed when Ultron attacks Sokovia in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Zemo blames the Avengers for the creation and release of Ultron and all the death and destruction the AI caused in its wake. He also despises the Avengers for leaving their mess behind and not being held accountable for Sokovia’s destruction. So, he does whatever he can to undermine the Avenger's trust in each other. That includes planting a bomb in a United Nations meeting and blaming Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) for the attack.

Civil War marked the first appearance of T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the time, T’Challa was only the Black Panther, Wakanda’s most powerful warrior. But when his father, King T'Chaka (John Kani), dies in Zemo’s bombing, he’s forced to take the throne of Wakanda. And his first decision as a ruler is to hunt Bucky, who he believes is responsible for killing his father. So in Civil War, T’Challa is driven by vengeance and ends up fighting multiple Avengers to get to Bucky.

Image via Marvel Studios

By the end of Civil War, T’Challa discovers Zemo was behind the attack and the conflict between the Avengers. The realization makes T’Challa realize he almost killed an innocent man because he was blinded by rage. And while revenge can give purpose and energy to a person, it also condemns them to perpetuate the cycle of violence. When T’Challa finally faces Zemo, he realizes the villain let grief and anger fill his heart until it overflooded and began to spread pain everywhere he went. T’Challa, then, decides to let go of his own anger, lest he becomes just like Zemo.

In the final dialogue between T’Challa and Zemo, Wakanda’s King says: “Vengeance has consumed you. It’s consuming them [the Avengers]. I’m done letting it consume me.” Instead of killing Zemo, T’Challa lets the villain face justice, putting his duty as protector and leader ahead of his desire to spill the blood of the man who killed his father. That story repeats itself in Wakanda Forever as Shuri undergoes a similar journey.

RELATED: Who Rules Wakanda After 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?

How Wakanda Forever Echoes Civil War

Image via Marvel Studios



In Wakanda Forever, Shuri is devastated by the death of her brother. So much so that she refuses to keep working on a synthetic substitute for the Heart-Shaped Herb, the key to creating a new Black Panther. For over a year, Shuri is convinced that the Black Panther is dead forever. However, after Namor kills Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri’s mother, the scientist pours all her energies into finishing the job, developing a new Heart-Shaped Herb, and getting the Black Panther powers herself.

Shuri doesn’t become the Black Panther because she wants to serve the people of Wakanda. She only wants to be strong enough to kill Namor with her own hands. That’s a selfish reason for getting power and one that ultimately threatens Wakanda with extinction. That’s because, by leading her people to war against Talokan, Shuri picks up a fight Wakanda cannot win. And as M’Baku (Winston Duke) wisely tells her, Namor is revered as a God, so killing him will not stop the conflict but just give the Talokanils more reason to be hostile. That’s why Shuri sees Killmonger in the Ancestral Plane because her cousin also took the mantle of the Black Panther out of his desire to burn the world to the ground.

During the final battle between Wakanda and Talokan, Shuri gets the opportunity to exact revenge on Namor. She has a spear pointed at Talokan’s leader’s neck and is ready to strike the final blow. Shuri, however, has a vision of Queen Ramonda and is forced to think about how her actions could only lead to more hatred and death. So, instead of killing Namor, she demands the Sub-Mariner to yield, promising to keep Talokan’s secret and remain an ally to the underwater kingdom.

Image via Marvel Studios

As Shuri eloquently says during her duel with Namor, revenge has consumed the leaders of both Wakanda and Talokan. However, if they don’t put out the fire that burns in their hearts, revenge will also destroy their people. Namor accepts Shuri’s terms, and the war is over. Of course, Namor has ulterior motives to accept the surrender, as he hopes this alliance will grant his wishes of declaring war against the surface world in the future. Nevertheless, Shuri is willing to sacrifice her deepest desires for the sake of Wakandans, a gesture that completes one of the best character arcs in the MCU.

That means Shuri followed T’Challa’s footsteps, mimicking his decision to spare Namor and focus his energy on doing what’s best for Wakanda. Like T’Challa before her, Shuri proves a hero is not someone who doesn’t feel rage and doesn’t want to hurt other people. Instead, a hero is actually capable of these very human feelings but puts them aside for the greater good. And while Shuri ultimately renounces the throne, her decision to spare Namor proves she’s a worthy Black Panther.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available right now in theaters.

Read More About 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'