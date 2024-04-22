The Big Picture Civil War is available for pre-order on Amazon for fans eager to see the action drama on Blu-ray and 4K.

Still dominating the box office with record-breaking numbers for its home studio at A24, the Alex Garland-helmed heavy action drama, Civil War, is already available for pre-order on Amazon. The title hasn’t announced a specific date yet, but you can join the masses of fans who have already put their credit card numbers down to get in line for when the film finds its way onto Blu-ray and 4K. Anyone who’s caught the nail-biting, anxiety-inducing, and loud feature on the big screen will know just how important it is to see the chaos unfold in the crisp and clear way that 4K offers, making this one the perfect addition to your at-home collection.

Boasting a stunning quartet of leading performances by Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), Wagner Moura (Narcos: Mexico), Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), and Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune: Part One), Civil War follows a group of photo-journalists as they traverse a war-torn United States from New York to Washington, D.C. The goal is to make it to the nation’s capital before a group of insurgents gets there first, with hopes of talking to the president (Nick Offerman). Through Garland’s brilliant directorial work, the audience is fully in the ride-along spirit on the perilous journey that features some unforgettable scenes and a lot of gunfire.

The movie also features a chilling performance from Jesse Plemons (Love & Death), marking one of the few times the actor had the pleasure of working opposite his wife, Dunst, with the pair previously appearing in Season 2 of FX’s anthology crime drama, Fargo, and Jane Campion’s 2021 Western flick, The Power of the Dog. Filling out the rest of the ensemble cast are Sonoya Mizuno (House of the Dragon), Nelson Lee (Ahsoka), Karl Glusman (Nocturnal Animals, and Evan Lai (Sons of Anarchy).

Alex Garland’s Rich History With A24

Civil War marks yet another successful title to come from the sci-fi and thriller-leaning director and the film studio as it marks their third team-up following Ex Machina and Men. Judging by the stunning response audiences have had to the dystopian war drama, we expect this won’t be the last time followers see Garland’s name next to A24. Despite rumors that he was taking a break from filmmaking, Garland quickly dispelled these whispers, meaning that there will be plenty more tales down the line. Until then, he’ll be hard at work penning the script for the first of a three-film franchise resurgence starting with 28 Years Later.

You can submit your pre-order for Civil War via the link below and catch it now in cinemas.

