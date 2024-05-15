The Big Picture Alex Garland's dystopian thriller Civil War set a new box office record as his highest-grossing film to date.

The film doesn't shy away from political commentary, tackling real-world events like an attack on The Capitol.

Civil War will be available for home viewing on May 24, after a successful theatrical run both domestically and overseas.

After a successful theatrical run, Alex Garland's most dissected film, Civil War, will be available for home viewing. Variety reports that the dystopian thriller will be available on video-on-demand beginning May 24. The film was a massive domestic success for A24, outgrossing other A24 films on a higher budget and with more prominent names. The film made history as Garland's highest-grossing film of his extensive career as a director.

Civil War is set in a dystopian near-future where America exists in factions following a civil war. Kirsten Dunst stars as a war photojournalist who travels across the country taking pictures of the decimated country that once stood tall. The film has been part of intense discourse, especially in portraying the scars of war and the potential alliances that would arise in a civil war in America. The film doesn't shy away from political commentary, using real-world events like an attack on The Capitol to make its point. The discourse surrounding it has only served to propel it higher, pushing the limits of what mid-budget films can achieve at the box office.

'Civil War' Performed Well at the Box Office

Image via A24

The film performed well domestically, grossing $62 million against a reported budget of $50 million. It hauled in an extra $42 million overseas, bringing the total to $104 million. The film is the second-highest-grossing A24 film, behind Everything Everywhere All At Once, which grossed $140 million. The latter enjoyed a lot of success, resulting in several Oscar wins, with Michelle Yeoh taking home Best Actress in the 2023 Academy Awards. In his review of the film, Collider's Matthew Donato lauded the directorial direction, script, and performances in it. He highlighted how the film's most significant achievement underscores the importance of journalism, especially in a time and place where it appears inconvenient.

Apart from Dunst, Civil War stars Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), Cailee Spaeny (Pacific Rim Uprising), Wagner Moura (Narcos: Mexico), Sonoya Mizuno (Crazy Rich Asians), Jefferson White (Yellowstone), and Jesse Plemons (Killers of the Flower Moon). Garland directed the film from a script he wrote. He will next be featured in 28 Years Later, the sequel to 28 Days Later, where he serves as the writer alongside Danny Boyle. Boyle will direct the film, scheduled for a theatrical release by Sony Pictures on June 20, 2025.

Watch Civil War when it becomes available to stream on May 24.