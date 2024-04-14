The Big Picture A24's Civil War has dominated the box office, outperforming big-budget films with record-breaking numbers.

The film, produced on a $50 million budget, fills a gap in the market for mid-budget movies.

Civil War is set to become A24's biggest release ever, surpassing acclaimed films like Hereditary and grossing over $25 million in its opening weekend.

The indie outfit A24, which arguably has more cultural influence in mainstream Hollywood than any other movie studio right now, proved its worth at the domestic box office this weekend. One of the studio’s first major box office plays, writer-director Alex Garland’s dystopian thriller Civil War, opened to record numbers, outperforming recent films targeted at similar demographics such as Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon. While Martin Scorsese’s revisionist western made $23 million in its opening weekend, and Ridley Scott’s historical epic generated $20 million, Civil War debuted with a resounding $25.7 million in its first three days of release.

Produced on a reported budget of $50 million — the biggest yet for an A24 release — Civil War appears to be filling a gap in the marketplace that has existed for several years now. During this time, rival studios have focused primarily on franchise-minded big-budget projects, and independent studios have kept costs low. A24 is looking to capture the mid-budget space that has been seemingly vacated by everybody else. Civil War also has controversy in its corner, with its prickly political themes dividing audiences right down the middle. While reviews have been solid — it sits at a “fresh” 83% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes — opening day crowds only deemed it worthy of a B- CinemaScore.

Civil War debuted nearly two times higher than the previous top-opener for A24 — director Ari Aster’s Hereditary, which made $13 million in its first weekend. Hereditary remains the studio’s third-biggest release of all time, having grossed $81 million worldwide. The top two slots on this list are currently occupied by the horror hit Talk to Me ($92 million) and the Oscar-winner Everything Everywhere All at Once ($111 million). Civil War is all but certain to conclude its run as the biggest A24 release of all time, and the most successful film of Garland’s storied career.

Dev Patel's 'Monkey Man' Reported a Hefty Second-Weekend Drop

Close

Slipping to second place after two weekends at the top, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire grossed an estimated $15 million in its third weekend. This takes the film’s running domestic total to nearly $160 million. By next weekend, Godzilla x Kong will overtake Kong: Skull Island’s lifetime run to become the second-biggest film in the MonsterVerse’s history. Globally, the blockbuster film will shoot past the $400 million mark this weekend, and will then set its sights on passing Godzilla vs. Kong’s lifetime global haul of $470 million.

The third, fourth, and fifth spots saw a close contest, with two Universal releases — Kung Fu Panda 4 and Monkey Man — sandwiching Sony’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. While the fourth installment in the hit animated franchise grossed an estimated $5.5 million in its sixth weekend, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire added around $5 million to its total, and Monkey Man saw a hefty second-weekend drop, grossing just over $4 million. Dev Patel's directorial debut has now made $17 million domestically, while Frozen Empire is on the verge of passing the $100 million milestone. Having just debuted on digital, Kung Fu Panda 4 is now the series' second-biggest film.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and grab your tickets for Civil War ​​​​​​​below.

Civil War 9 10 The film follows events in the U.S. during a civil war. Government forces attack civilians. Journalists are shot in the Capitol. Release Date April 12, 2024 Director Alex Garland Cast Nick Offerman , Kirsten Dunst , Cailee Spaeny , Wagner Moura , Sonoya Mizuno , Jefferson White

Get Tickets