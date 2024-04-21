The Big Picture Civil War is one of A24's five biggest hits of all time, currently sitting at $44 million at the domestic box office.

Abigail debuted with $10 million domestically in its debut weekend.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare punched up $9 million for its debut weekend.

Three movies — one a holdover hit and two new releases — fought a closely contested battle for the top spot at the domestic box office this weekend. A24’s dystopian thriller Civil War ended up narrowly out-performing Universal’s horror offering Abigail, and Lionsgate’s World War II spy comedy The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Touted as A24’s first major box office play, Civil War set new records for the indie outfit in its debut week and has already emerged as one of the five biggest hits in the company’s history.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett — better known as Radio Silence — Abigail debuted with an estimated $10 million across its first three days of release, underperforming in a manner similar to fellow Universal release Monkey Man. Directed by Dev Patel, Monkey Man also opened to $10 million a couple of weeks ago, and has so far made around $20 million domestically. This is a worryingly low potential total for a Radio Silence film — the filmmaker duo is coming off of the two latest installments in the Scream franchise, which grossed a combined total of $190 million domestically. The silver lining here is the dependably strong critical reception that Abigail has earned — the movie currently sits at a “fresh” 83% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Civil War grossed an estimated $11 million this weekend, taking its running domestic total to $44 million in 10 days, and overtaking Ari Aster’s Hereditary to become A24’s fifth-biggest release of all time. Produced on a reported budget of $50 million, Civil War has earned mostly positive reviews but has proven to be divisive among audiences. The film follows a group of journalists on a cross-country road trip across a divided America in a vaguely defined future. Civil War also debuted in a handful of overseas markets this weekend, as it commences on its quest to become A24’s biggest-ever release.

Total Business This Weekend Failed to Crack the $70 Million Mark

Close

The latest entry in writer-director Guy Ritchie’s dazzlingly prolific mid-career period, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare debuted with an estimated $9 million. While also positively reviewed — the movie has a 73% RT rating and an A CinemaScore — The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare cost a reported $60 million to produce, and is coming off of two consecutive under-performers by Ritchie. But none of this appears to have affected the filmmaker, who already has two new movies in different stages of production lined up. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is also shaping up to be the second box office underperformer in a row for Henry Cavill, who last starred in former Ritchie collaborator Matthew Vaughn's Argylle.

The third and fifth spots this weekend went to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and the latest Crunchyroll anime release, Spy x Family Code: White. While the monster mashup film added an estimated $9.5 million in its fourth weekend, taking its running domestic total to around $171 million and becoming the second-biggest MonsterVerse movie, Spy x Family Code grossed around $5 million domestically, having already made around $45 million in overseas markets.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and grab your tickets for Abigail below.

Get Tickets