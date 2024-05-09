The Big Picture Mid-budget movies may be making a comeback, as Alex Garland's Civil War hits global box office milestones.

Civil War's success has propelled A24 into a new era of bigger-budget films, becoming the studio's second-biggest hit.

The movie's divisiveness and political commentary have intrigued audiences, earning praise from critics and solid box office numbers.

Would it be too premature to declare that mid-budget movies are back? The box office performance of Alex Garland’s Civil War is certainly an encouraging sign. The dystopian thriller has now passed a hugely coveted global box office milestone, less than a month into its run. Civil War has also emerged as one of the top-grossing films in the history of A24, as it ushers the indie outfit into a new era of bigger-budget films. It is also the highest-grossing film of Garland’s career as director, and remarkably, has now made more worldwide than recent high-profile movies such as The Creator, Cocaine Bear, and Argylle.

With $62 million domestically and another $42 million from overseas markets, Civil War’s cumulative global gross stands at $104 million. The movie was granted a reported budget of $50 million — the biggest ever for an A24 project — and it has more than lived up to its lofty expectations, breaking numerous studio records over the course of its run. Civil War not only delivered A24’s biggest opening day and opening weekend haul, it has now established itself as the studio’s second-biggest hit both domestically and worldwide. It trails only Everything Everywhere All at Once, which concluded its run with $77 million domestically and over $140 million globally, thanks to an incredible awards run that culminated in seven Oscar wins.

In the last few weeks, Civil War has overtaken fellow A24 hits such as Talk to Me, Uncut Gems, Hereditary, Midsommar, Lady Bird, Moonlight, and more recently, The Iron Claw. The studio reached a pinnacle of sorts when it won Oscars in the six major categories two years ago, and has since teased a new era in which it’ll spend bigger, and potentially capture a corner of the theatrical market that has been left mostly vacant by other studios. To this end, A24 is prepping an adaptation of Hideo Kojima’s “Death Stranding” video game, and is also reportedly getting into business with Steven Spielberg. With the success of mid-budget movies such as No Hard Feelings, Anyone But You, and more recently, Challengers, there’s an indication that studios might be regaining their interest in producing non-IP-driven tent-poles.

'Civil War's Divisiveness Worked In Its Favor

Close

Civil War looks and feels like a large-scale blockbuster. Set in a near-future where America has been divided into warring factions, the movie follows a group of war journalists on a cross-country journey to Washington D.C., where they intend to cover an insurrection at the White House. The movie’s explicit political commentary has divided audiences, which has only added to its intrigue. Civil War sits at a “fresh” 81% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Matthew Donato calling it Garland’s best film yet in his review. Its audience score, on the other hand, sits at a less glowing 71%. Starring Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Jesse Plemons in a scene-stealing cameo, Civil War is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.