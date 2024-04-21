The Big Picture Civil War continues to reign supreme at the box office in its second weekend out.

The Alex Garland-written and directed film currently has a global haul of around $49 million.

Civil War is currently playing in theaters and stars Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Cailee Spaeny, Nick Offerman, and more.

It’s still early days, but A24’s dystopian thriller Civil War is off to a fine start in theaters worldwide. The movie expanded its footprint this week, after delivering record numbers for the indie outfit in its opening weekend. Written and directed by Alex Garland, Civil War has topped the domestic box office twice in a row while attracting acclaim and attention in a handful of overseas markets as well. This weekend, the film grossed around $11 million domestically, as it inched closer to recovering its reported budget of $50 million — a record for an A24 production.

With $44 million domestically and at least $4.5 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul stands at around $49 million in 10 days of release. Civil War should recover its production budget by tomorrow and has already emerged as one of the biggest movies in A24 history. This weekend, Civil War overtook Ari Aster’s Hereditary to become the fourth-biggest A24 film at the domestic box office. It’s currently the eighth-biggest A24 movie worldwide, behind Uncut Gems, The Whale, and Moonlight. The chic indie studio’s biggest hit remains the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once, which generated $111 million globally a couple of years ago.

Civil War is nothing like that genre-bending, feel-good saga about an immigrant family. The harrowing movie is set in the near future where America has been separated into several warring factions. It follows a group of war journalists on a cross-country journey to Washington D.C., where an insurrection has been planned against the criminal sitting president (Nick Offerman). Kirsten Dunst stars as Lee Smith, a veteran photojournalist, who is joined on the trip by her colleague, played by Wagner Moura, a young photographer played by Cailee Spaeny, and a veteran writer played by Stephen McKinley Henderson. Jesse Plemons shows up for a memorable one-scene cameo as a gun-toting lunatic.

'Civil War' Is Already Garland's Most Successful Film

Close

As expected, reactions to the movie have been divisive, with its strong political themes dividing audiences and critics right down the middle. Civil War holds a “fresh” 80% approval rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, while Collider’s Matt Donato declared it to be Garland’s best film. Garland first broke out as the writer of Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later and Sunshine, before embarking on a wildly acclaimed directorial career. Civil War is already his biggest-ever movie, having out-performed Ex Machina, Annihilation, and Men. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Civil War 9 10 The film follows events in the U.S. during a civil war. Government forces attack civilians. Journalists are shot in the Capitol. Release Date April 12, 2024 Director Alex Garland Cast Nick Offerman , Kirsten Dunst , Cailee Spaeny , Wagner Moura , Sonoya Mizuno , Jefferson White

Get Tickets