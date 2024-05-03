The Big Picture Civil War nears $100 million globally, aiming to surpass A24's previous biggest hit.

The film's success is surprising despite divisive reviews and a reported $50 million budget.

The political satire Civil War follows war journalists amid a civil war in the U.S., receiving mixed reviews.

Even in 20 days of release, the dystopian action film Civil War hasn’t dropped below the top three spots of the domestic box office charts. On Wednesday, just ahead of its fourth weekend in theaters, the film passed a major new global box office milestone, as it sets its target on the coveted $100 million mark worldwide. Written and directed by Alex Garland, Civil War will soon overtake the horror film Talk to Me to become the A24’s second-biggest release of all time globally, after having broken several records for the indie outfit over the course of its spectacular run.

With $58 million domestically and another $33.6 million from overseas markets, Civil War’s cumulative global gross now stands at $91.6 million. This puts it just around $500,000 shy of overtaking Talk to Me’s lifetime run. Civil War will then aim to overtake A24’s biggest ever release, the Oscar-winning genre mashup Everything Everywhere All at Once. Released a couple of years ago, the film generated $77 million domestically and $143 million worldwide. While Civil War has a strong shot at overtaking it domestically, the chances of it grossing nearly $150 million worldwide, without any Oscars attention, seem bleak.

The film has already broken opening day and opening weekend records for A24, in addition to having cemented itself as the studio’s second-biggest domestic box office release, ahead of popular titles such as Uncut Gems, Hereditary, Midsommar, Lady Bird, Moonlight, and The Iron Claw. Civil War marks A24’s first real attempt at big box office success, and was produced on a reported budget of $50 million — the biggest yet for the studio, significantly higher than the $30 million that it spent on Ari Aster’s Beau Is Afraid last year. And the investment appears to be paying off, with the movie performing surprisingly well despite divisive reviews.

'Civil War' Will Pass the $100 Million Milestone In a Few Days

Civil War follows a group of war journalists on a cross-country drive to Washington D.C., where they plan on covering a brewing insurrection against the dictatorial president. The movie presents a United States in the middle of a civil war, with numerous warring factions having taken up arms against each other. Civil War’s blunt political commentary and scathing satire has divided audiences, who awarded it a B- CinemaScore and a 71% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The critics’ score on RT, on the other hand, stands at a more favorable 81%. In his review, Collider’s Matthew Donato called it Garland’s “best film yet.”

Starring Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Jesse Plemons in a memorable single-scene cameo, Civil War has also benefited from an IMAX release. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

