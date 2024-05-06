The Big Picture Civil War broke A24 records, nearing $100M globally, proving mid-budget films can succeed, like Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The movie overtook Talk to Me as A24's 2nd largest global hit, surpassing $90M and performing better than popular A24 titles.

A24's first box office success, Civil War's $96M milestone, was aided by controversy, divisive reviews, IMAX push, and high Rotten Tomatoes score.

Nearly a month into its theatrical release, writer-director Alex Garland’s Civil War has delivered on high expectations, and then some. The dystopian thriller was given the responsibility of ushering A24 into a new era of higher budget filmmaking, and has now broken nearly every record that it could, with a couple more still on the cards. This weekend — its fourth — the film slipped out of the top five at the domestic box office for the first time in its run, collecting $3.5 million from a little over 2,600 theaters. This pushed the movie closer to a majestic milestone, and past last year’s Talk to Me to become A24’s second-biggest global box office hit.

With $62 million domestically and another $33 million from overseas markets, Civil War’s cumulative global gross stands at nearly $96 million. The movie will likely hit the coveted $100 million milestone in the next few days, doubling its reported production budget of $50 million — the highest-ever for an A24 film. The indie outfit has developed a strong brand identity over the last decade, having delivered numerous well-regarded films across genres. A24 experienced something of a pinnacle of movie-making success a couple of years ago, when Everything Everywhere All at Once not only emerged as its highest-grossing film both domestically and worldwide, but also picked up five Oscars in major categories. Another A24 film, The Whale, won in the sole category that Everything Everywhere All at Once couldn’t plant its flag on, thereby completing a sweep.

Everything Everywhere All at Once remains A24’s biggest film, with $77 million domestically and over $140 million worldwide. Both these figures seem a little too high for Civil War to realistically challenge at this stage in the game. But this past week, the movie overtook Talk to Me’s $92 million lifetime haul to become the studio’s second-biggest global hit. It had already claimed this title on the domestic front, having overtaken Uncut Gems’ $50 million haul some days ago. Over the course of its run, Civil War has out-performed popular A24 titles such as Hereditary, Lady Bird, Moonlight, Midsommar, and The Iron Claw.

Could 'Civil War' Bring Back Mid-Budget Studio Movies?

Close

The film marks A24’s first real attempt at box office success, and has successfully proven that there’s an audience for the exact category of film that Hollywood had mostly turned its back on in recent years. The success of Amazon MGM’s Challengers in its immediate aftermath — the movie was also produced for around $50 million — cemented the notion that mid-budget movies are a viable box office play. Civil War also benefited from controversy surrounding its subject matter and divisive reviews, although its Rotten Tomatoes score paints a rosier picture at 81%. In his review, Collider’s Matthew Donato called it Garland’s “best film yet.”

Civil War follows a group of war journalists on a cross-country journey to Washington D.C., where they intend to cover a brewing insurrection against the dictatorial president. Starring Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Jesse Plemons in a scene-stealing cameo, the movie was also given a push on the IMAX format. You can watch Civil War in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.