Director Alex Garland’s films have always been dark, but sci-fi and fantasy plots have kept them from hitting too close to home. Humanoid robots overtake their creator in Ex Machina, an alien entity mutates anything it touches on Earth in Annihilation, and folk horror blends with misogyny in Men. But Garland’s dystopian thriller Civil War leaves aside sci-fi and fantasy for a gritty, relentless story that has many violent scenes, each one representing how the United States is collapsing further into chaos, but the “What kind of American are you?” scene is especially chilling for being one of the most personal acts of violence the main characters are forced to encounter. And the making of the scene was just as intense.

War Journalists Capture Their Country’s Worst Moments in 'Civil War'

Matthew Donato’s review of Civil War for Collider begins with a comment on the decision to release it in the months leading up to the 2024 election, “It’s hard to tell whether the film means to be a violent warning or a bleak prediction (fathomably both).” In Garland’s fourth feature as director, the United States crumbles when secession forces out to topple the administration of a three-term president. War journalists and friends, Lee (Kirsten Dunst) and Joel (Wagner Moura), have plans to travel from New York to Washington, D.C., bringing along their mentor Sammy (Stephen McKinley Henderson) and aspiring photographer (Cailee Spaeny) for a grim road trip in their country-turned-battleground.

When the line, “What kind of American are you?” is said by a nameless militant played by Jesse Plemons, the scene is a turning point in the film. It stands out from the other acts of violence shown in the first half: Lee suffering from memories of bloodied soldiers and a captured man set on fire, the group stopping at a gas station where the owners have strung up badly beaten looters, and when the group joins one side of an ear-piercing gunfight to capture the brutality on their cameras. The numb Lee and thrill-junkie Joel teach the inexperienced Jessie not to make what she sees personal as they venture forward. This is what makes the militant’s scene more deadly than the others. The journalists are trapped, and it gets very personal.

Cailee Spaeny and Jesse Plemons Improvised in 'Civil War'

The armed militant and his men hold Jessie and foreign reporter Bohai (Evan Lai) hostage near an open grave full of bodies. Lee, Joel, Sammy, and Bohai’s partner Tony (Nelson Lee) see this from afar, as they try to figure out how to rescue them. In an article for the LA Times, the original actor who was supposed to play the militant dropped out unexpectedly, leading Kirsten Dunst to recommend her husband, Plemons. Cailee Spaeny said in the LA Times article that she had to be alone with Plemons for shots where they are seen off in the distance. When she talked about the scene to Collider, she revealed, “We were doing a lot of improvising, which, it's not a fun character to interact with for a whole day. But hopefully it's effective and gets under people's skin in the way it got under ours.” For one actor, it did just that.

Everything Changes After This Scene in 'Civil War'

Dunst revealed that her reaction on set was a mix of being proud of her husband’s acting and feeling the terror of her fellow actors. How despicable Plemons is in the role, of course, is a testament to his acting skills showcased in a one-scene performance. He’s not affiliated with the government, the undisputed enemy of the film (Nick Offerman’s U.S. President has used airstrikes on civilians). The out-of-place red sunglasses the militant is wearing desensitizes him from the bloodshed, his blood/dirt-stained hands, and when he shoots Bohai for being a foreigner. There is a stomach-turning intimacy to the danger as he interrogates the journalists when they approach to rescue their colleagues.

Lee and Joel can’t distance themselves from what is going on anymore. It was something that Wagner Moura felt deeply too. In the Collider interview with Cailee Spaeny, Moura said the scene's xenophobia made him nervous due to the connection he felt from being a Brazilian actor with an accent. The militant's cruel interrogation of Tony ends when he finds out the reporter is from Hong Kong; Tony isn’t “from here,” and that is enough for the militant to kill him. The militant then focuses on Joel. The hostility in Plemons’ performance increases the dread as Joel is mocked for his difficulty to speak, as he is in shock.

Moura said that they shot the scene for two exhaustive days; at the end of it, he was left devastated. The satisfying relief of seeing the militant struck down is followed by the tragic death of Sammy, both of which hollow out Joel and Lee as Civil War heads into Civil War's explosive ending. The surviving journalists get into the middle of the bombing and firefight leading to the White House, but it’s nothing like the scene that puts viewers on edge from Jesse Plemons’ dangerous man. We see how far this depiction of the U.S. has gone to hell, even away from active war zones.

Civil War is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

