One of the most talked about movies of 2024 has been Civil War. The timely thriller by director Alex Garland (Ex Machina) was a hit at the box office when it debuted in theaters this past April. That success has bled into Civil War’s streaming performance with it debuting on Max earlier this month. The film starring Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man) and Cailee Spaeny (Alien: Romulus) was about political journalists navigating a war-torn America. While there were some elements that eerily paralleled things happening in our real world, the actual story was mostly a work of fiction. However, Dunst’s character Lee Smith was inspired by real-life World War II correspondent Elizabeth “Lee” Miller. If you were a fan of Civil War and want to know more about its inspiration, Miller’s biopic Lee is coming to theaters this weekend.

The film is from director Ellen Kuras, based on the book The Lives of Lee Miller by Antony Penrose, stars Kate Winslet (Titanic) as Lee Miller. It tells the story of how Lee went from a fashion model to an acclaimed war photographer for Vogue. This mainly highlights her trailblazing work in WWII and her pursuit of the truth in a male-dominated industry/world. The biopic has garnered a positive response with a fresh 66% critic rating from 50 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Winslet’s “gripping” performance was the center of Lee’s praise. However, Winslet isn't the only star in the film as she’s joined by a stellar supporting cast. This includes Andy Samberg (Palm Springs), Alexander Skarsgård (Infinity Pool), Josh O’ Connor (Challengers), Andrea Riseborough, Marion Cotillard (Inception) and James Murray.

The Parallels of ‘Civil War’ & Lee Miller's Work

While Civil War on its surface may seem like a huge panic button trigger story given our current political climate, it’s never that cut and dry with a Garland production. The film is very much a grounded story that showed both the most beautiful and disgusting parts of humanity. Something that was often seen in Lee Miller’s work. Through the lens of photojournalism, it's a satisfyingly rich journey that tests the strength required to stay "unbiased" in a biased world. The concepts eating away at the heart of this survival tale, like dealing with our own self-worth in an unforgiving society, are displayed near perfectly in the ethical fine line that's required in this scary line of work.

Spaeny’s wannabe photographer, Jessie, is set up as our eyes and ears in this dark world, but that rug is ripped out from under us by the end. It's really Dunst’s season reporter Lee who shows the real cost of the truth and integrity alongside the dangers involved in toeing the line. Like her inspiration, the character of Lee Smith understood the importance of getting her job done. However, even with the temptation of her surroundings, she never sacrificed her humanity and empathy to get that perfect shot.

‘Lee’s Story Is Heading To the Big Screen

Lee is opening in theaters on Friday, September 27th. You can currently get your tickets on Fandango’s website. Hopefully, with Civil War now being on Max, paired with the knowledge of the film’s inspiration, will get more audiences in the theater to watch this historic tale.

Lee (2024) 5 10 The life of legendary war photographer Lee Miller is brought to the screen, chronicling her daring exploits across battlefields and war-torn regions. As she captures the harsh realities of conflict, Lee's lens reveals the human side of war and its lasting effects. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Ellen Kuras Cast Alexander Skarsgard Kate Winslet , Andy Samberg , Josh O'Connor , Andrea Riseborough Runtime 116 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Marion Hume , John Collee , Liz Hannah Studio(s) RocketScience , Juggle Productions , Brouhaha Entertainment , Sky Original Productions , Hopscotch Films , Vogue Films (GB) , MS Partecipations S.A. , Hantz Motion Pictures , Pasaca Entertainment , Vogue Studios , 55 Films Expand

