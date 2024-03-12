The Big Picture Civil War promises to be an action-packed thriller set in a dystopian future America with journalists at the heart of the story.

The film explores themes of government corruption, the importance of journalism, and the struggle for survival in a war-torn country.

With a star-studded cast including Kirsten Dunst and Nick Offerman, Civil War is set to captivate audiences with its intense plot and visuals.

Among the upcoming dystopian movies Alex Garland’s Civil War is the most anticipated, the feature will see America on fire, literally and metaphorically. The movie features Kirsten Dunst in the leading role as a journalist covering the war-ridden country with her team. The previously released trailer gives the idea of the basic plot of the film as well as the grandeur of Garland’s vision. Elaborating on the same, Fandango has now unveiled a series of new images, which point in a grave direction.

In the new set of images, the country is seen turning into a wasteland with destructed highways and army camps everywhere, while some images see Dunst taking in the destruction. We also get a good look at Nick Offerman as the President of the United States, and a couple of images of the cast in action facing the danger head-on as journalists. Overall, the feature looks full of action and thrill with a strong central message.

What’s ‘Civil War’ About?

Close

The feature is billed as an “adrenaline-fueled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America.” The story follows a group of journalists as they struggle to survive and reach the White House, traveling through the war-ridden country that’s torn apart by the separatist Western Forces led by Texas and California. Speaking of the feature, Garland previously dubbed the journalists as the heart and soul of the story, "Journalists are vilified, often, by all sorts of different people. By politicians, by the public. It’s not necessarily a side of a political spectrum. And the truth is that if you want a government with checks and balances, you need journalists. In the inferences within the film, one of them is an inference about journalists, and about how important they are."

The theme of the movie is quite apparent in the images as we see a war-ridden country as well as the struggle of the group facing the militants among other challenges. It’ll be very interesting to see the events of the film unfolding and the various themes it explores. The movie casts Dunst as Lee, Wagner Moura as Joel, Cailee Spaeny as Jessie, Henderson as Sammy, Sonoya Mizuno as Anya, Jefferson White as Dave, and Juani Feliz as Joy Butler. Further rounding off the cast are Nelson Lee as Tony, Edmund Donovan as Eddie, Karl Glusman, Jin Ha, Jojo T. Gibbs and more.

Civil War drops in theaters on April 12. You can know more about the film with our guide here and check out the new images above.