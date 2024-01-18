The Big Picture The film Civil War will now be released a fortnight earlier than originally scheduled, allowing for a wide release and access to IMAX auditoriums.

The details of the dystopian drama are being kept tightly under wraps, but fans can expect Alex Garland's signature dystopian scenery and a strong female lead.

The film has a star-studded cast, including Kristen Dunst, Nick Offerman, Wagner Moura, and more, with the story following journalists during a violent civil war in the United States.

Civil War is coming sooner than expected! The Alex Garland film will now debut a fortnight earlier than its original date of April 26, Deadline reports. The move comes as A24 takes the chance on the blank spot on the calendar for a wide release, which will give the film access to Imax auditoriums on its new date.

The anticipation of the Kristen Dunst-led feature is running high and fans have already seen a trailer and few images for the film, which has a runtime of 109 minutes which contradicted fans’ speculation of a lengthier three-hour film. While the marketing material has rolled out and more is expected, they still keep the details of the dystopian drama tightly under wraps.

What is ‘Civil War’ About?

Set in a near future Civil War sees a team of journalists traveling across the United States during a raging civil war. The war has engulfed the entire nation, as people struggle to survive in a time when the government itself has become a dictatorship while extremist militias often commit violence. The previously released trailer gave us a glimpse of this world as we follow Dunst, a photojournalist, who aims to bridge the gap between the American Government and a group known as The Western Forces. She travels with other companions to the White House amid explosions and chaos.

Fans can expect Garland to bring all his signature dystopian scenery to the feature. The director is well known to have given us profound features like Academy Award-winning Ex Machina, and Annihilation. We can also draw parallels with his previous works, as his streak of strong female leads in a wrecked world continues. Dunst was last seen in the Academy-nominated feature Power of the Dog alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and bagged several nominations for it. It’ll be very fascinating to see the two talents come together for this tale.

Garland is known for casting power pack performers for his feature and Civil War is no different. Along with Dunst the movie also casts recent Emmy winner Nick Offerman as the President of the United States, along with Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, Jesse Plemons, Karl Glusman, Sonoya Mizuno, and Jonica T. Gibbs – all in undisclosed roles. A24 produced the film alongside Andrew Macdonald Allon Reich and Gregory Goodman.

Civil War will now be released in cinemas and IMAX on April 12. You can check out the trailer below: