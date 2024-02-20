The United States is falling apart at the seams with a brand-new wartime thriller from independent filmmaking juggernaut A24 and acclaimed writer-director Alex Garland with Civil War. Not only is a full-on war movie something of a departure for prominent science fiction directors like Alex Garland, who has previously helmed Ex Machina and Annihilation, but it's also a pretty big deviation from the type of films A24 has historically made. It seems that given the runaway success both critically and financially with films like Moonlight, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and many more, A24 is starting to venture into larger-scale projects, as the company is also set to do an adaptation of the popular PlayStation game, Death Stranding.

Civil War sees a small team of journalists traveling the United States as the country is embroiled in its first Civil War since the 1800s, where the states of California and Texas have seceded from the nation to form the Western Forces. At first glance, the idea of two states like California and Texas rebelling may sound like pure fiction, but it's no secret that political tensions between parties in the U.S. are at an all-time volatile high. It hardly seems a coincidence that A24 would be releasing the film in 2024, which just so happens to be the same year as the next presidential election.

To learn more about A24's topical thriller and its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Civil War.

America enters an unprecedented homeland conflict when the A24 film hits theaters on Friday, April 12, 2024. The film was previously slated to release on April 26 but was moved up two weeks earlier to take over the release slot that was vacated by Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Where Can You Watch 'Civil War'?

Once Civil War launches on April 26, it will be released exclusively in movie theaters. Theatrical releasing has consistently proven to be a more than viable releasing method for A24, as the Best Picture-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once shattered box office expectations by grossing $143.4 million worldwide with a budget of only $14.3 million. A24 also recently released the unique World War II pic The Zone of Interest and the wrestling drama The Iron Claw in theaters.

Exact streaming plans for Civil War following its theatrical run have not yet been officially announced, but A24 recently formed a partnership with Max to bring its library of films to the platform. With that, we'll likely see Civil War become available to stream on Max sometime after it exits theaters.

Does 'Civil War' Have a Trailer?

A24 released the first trailer for Civil War on December 13, 2023, quickly introducing a divided America that is already in the middle of a deadly conflict. It's a war being fought on multiple fronts, with the core U.S. government facing insurrection from the California and Texas-backed Western Forces and the Florida Alliance. Despite the President of the United States promising a swift end to this uprising, the group of journalists covering the war are painting a different picture. A picture that sees the government using airstrikes on domestic soil and one where the rebellious Western Forces are closing in on the United States capital of Washington D.C. In their dangerous quest to uncover the truth behind this unprecedented conflict, the journalists will have to come face to face with both sides of this Civil War who are willing to do anything to come out on top.

The second trailer for Civil War, released on February 20, 2024, expands on this historic ongoing conflict, featuring even more domestic battles such as one at the Lincoln Memorial.

Who Stars in 'Civil War'?

Leading the cast of Civil War is Kirsten Dunst, who will be playing one of the several journalists covering the historic wartime scenario. Civil War will be Dunst's first feature film role in three years, following her Academy Award-nominated performance in the acclaimed Western, The Power of the Dog. Dunst is also very well known for her work on Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy as well as the sci-fi drama Melancholia.

Joining Dunst in her quest for truth is Wagner Moura, who will be taking a turn as a good guy after playing real-life crime kingpin Pablo Escobar in Narcos and the best Dreamworks villain of all time in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. They'll also be joined by Beau is Afraid star Stephen McKinley Henderson and Priscilla star Cailee Spaeny. Nick Offerman also appears to be playing a government official in the film (possibly the U.S. President), making the role the polar opposite of the anti-government prepper that he played in The Last of Us. Also in the mix is Kirsten Dunst's real-life partner and Killers of the Flower Moon star Jesse Plemmons, who will be playing a particularly creepy soldier who crosses paths with our hero.

The rest of the cast is rounded out by Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina), Alexa Mansour (Unfriended: Dark Web), Jefferson White (Yellowstone), Karl Glusman (Watcher), Juani Feliz (Harlem), Nelson Lee (Ahsoka), and Jojo T. Gibbs (Fresh).

What Is 'Civil War' About?

The official plot synopsis for Civil War reads as follows:

"An adrenaline-fueled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America balanced on the razors edge."

Who Is Making 'Civil War'?

Leading the charge behind the scenes of Civil War is acclaimed filmmaker Alex Garland, who is both the film's director and sole screenwriter. A grounded war film by the director behind Ex Machina, Annihilation, and Men might sound like a significant departure for Garland, but fans of the filmmaker will know that Garland's roots are firmly planted in thrillers set in post-apocalyptic settings. One of Garland's earliest claims to fame is being the writer of the widely loved zombie film 28 Days Later. Before breaking into directing with Ex Machina, he also wrote the existential sci-fi film Sunshine and the cult-classic action reboot Dredd.

Also attached to the crew of Civil War are composers Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury (Annihilation), cinematographer Rob Hardy (Mission: Impossible - Fallout), editor Jake Roberts (Hell or High Water), production designer Caty Maxey (The Guardian), and art directors Mark Dillon (Rise) and Jason Vigdor (Creepshow).

Other Movies From Alex Garland You Can Watch Right Now

'Ex Machina'

Following an accomplished screenwriting career, Alex Garland exploded onto the directing scene with his directorial debut in Ex Machina. The film also served as a phenomenal star vehicle for Alicia Vikander, who plays the robotic woman Ava, along with some astounding special effects. Being one of the most advanced AIs ever created, Ava learns the complexities of being human as she evaluates two humans studying her.

'Annihilation'

Alex Garland's second film continues his delving into high-concept sci-fi, with Annihilation focusing more on biology instead of robotics. When biologist Lena's (Natalie Portman) husband, Kane (Oscar Isaac), returns from a top-secret mission in an unstable state, Lena is brought in to study a mysterious shimmer that has engulfed a part of a forest. Along with a small team of fellow scientists, Lena soon discovers that the shimmering dome is drastically altering the DNA of every living creature inside it, with many of them being hostile and dangerous.

'Men'

While a bit more divisive than Garland's other works, Men deserves credit for being a more grounded fictional narrative with incredibly compelling performances. That goes double for Rory Kinnear, who plays a variety of suspicious characters in a town where something is notably off. This is something that the main character, Harper (Jessie Buckley), quickly discovers when she visits the town while she grieves about the death of her husband.

