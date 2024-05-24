Expecting success from an A24 movie has become customary over recent years, with the financial triumph of films like Everything Everywhere All At Once a perfect illustration of this. By bringing together genius filmmakers with intelligent, fresh scripts, and often on a small budget, the production company has made a name for itself as one of the best around. So, it should come as no surprise to learn that their recent effort, Alex Garland's Civil War, has smashed expectations, becoming the company's second-best Box Office effort ever, and breaking records on its debut.

Starring the likes of Kirsten Dunst (Melancholia) and Wagner Moura (Narcos), Civil War has already doubled its Box Office expectations globally, with millions flocking to their local theaters to indulge in the dystopian chaos. However, not everyone was able to get down to the theater in time, with many opting to wait until the smash hit made it to VOD, or, perhaps, wait for it to arrive on streaming. Well, wait no longer, as Civil War is finally available from the comfort of your own couch. So, with that in mind, here is a guide to how you stream Civil War at home.

When Will 'Civil War' Be on VOD?

Officially, Civil War is available via VOD on Friday, May 24. This is the same release date as the new Jennifer Lopez action flick, Atlas, which makes its way onto Netflix.

How Much is 'Civil War' to Buy/Rent?

Prime Video currently hosts the movie for those wishing to purchase Civil War online. Garland's epic is available to rent for $19.99 or purchase for $24.99. Alternatively, you could check the movie out on Apple's iTunes, alongside the rest of Apple TV's great current content.

What Streaming Service Will 'Civil War' Be On?

Since A24's deal with Warner Bros. Discovery back in December 2023, all A24 theatrical releases will be made available on Max. Although an exact date for Civil War's Max release is not yet available, given the wait for movies such as Priscilla to hit the platform, it's fair to suggest that the public will only have to wait about four months to stream Civil War on Max. This would place the streaming release of Civil War on Max at around August. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out if an exact release date is announced.

What is 'Civil War' About?

A swirling, apocalyptic masterpiece, Civil War marks another foray into the provocative world of politics for Academy Award nominee Garland. The movie is set in the middle of a futuristic second Civil War for the United States, only this time the war is dictated by our current volatile society. With a president, portrayed impeccably by Nick Offerman (The Last of Us) currently in his third term, his meticulously careless attitude has created a divided population, many of whom are the target of government air strikes. With rebel forces, led by Texas and California, edging ever closer to overturning the capital, a group of journalists, led by veteran war photographer Lee Smith (Dunst), attempt to obtain an exclusive interview with the president. The movie also stars the likes of Moura as Reuters journalist Joel, Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown) as aspiring photographer Jessie Cullen, Stephen McKinley Henderson (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) as New York Times journalist Sammy, Sonoya Mizuno (House of the Dragon) as British reporter Anya, Jefferson White (Blue Bloods) as cameraman Dave, Nelson Lee (Good Trouble) as Tony, and Jesse Plemons (Killers of the Flower Moon) in a terrifying uncredited role. An official synopsis for the movie from the Civil War website describes it as, "An adrenaline-fueled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America balanced on the razor's edge".

Ever since it debuted at the SXSW festival in March 2024, Civil War has been the subject of many a critic's praise, with some calling it one of A24's best movies in recent memory. Collider's own Matthew Donato, when reviewing the film, said:

"The life of a combat journalist is never one to envy, nor does Civil War glorify retaliation on blockbuster action-hero terms. Garland may have just delivered one of the most vicious and unrelenting watches of the year, one that I’ll keep debating and untangling both in my head and with others for a good long while."

He also said that this was director and writer Garland's best movie yet, which is no mean feat, seeing as he is a man behind the likes of 28 Days Later and Annihilation. Civil War also marks Garland's third project with production company A24, after Ex Machina and Men, suggesting this is likely to not be the last time the company and director collaborate.

For lovers of Garland's work, the future holds much more excitement, with both him and director Danny Boyle once again combining for the hotly-anticipated sequel to 28 Days Later, 28 Years Later. The movie has already cast the likes of Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (The Fall Guy), and Ralph Fiennes (Harry Potter), with a United States release date currently scheduled for June 20, 2025.

Is 'Civil War' Still in Theaters?

