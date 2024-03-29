The Big Picture Civil War is an upcoming Alex Garland movie that showcases his unique filming style.

The film follows characters on a journey through a dystopian future in the midst of the Second American Civil War.

Civil War stars Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, Jesse Plemons, Nick Offerman and more.

A new featurette for writer-director Alex Garland’s upcoming dystopian action movie Civil War sheds light on his unconventional filming style, the cast’s reaction to his screenplay, and the film’s unique tone. In the featurette, Garland describes Civil War as “a war film in the Apocalypse Now mode,” while his lead star, Kirsten Dunst, says that she found his script “very moving,” even though she was shaken to the core when she first read it.

Distributed by indie outfit A24, Civil War follows a group of characters — insurrectionists, journalists, average citizens — as they journey across the back-roads of the United States towards Washington D.C., where an invasion has been planned. The film is set in a dystopian future during a rapidly escalating Second American Civil War between the government and separatist forces. Dunst stars as a photojournalist, and she says in the featurette that her character is willing to “risk her life” for the truth.

Cailee Spaeny, who recently delivered an acclaimed performance in A24’s Priscilla, offers insight into Garland’s “immersive” filming technique in Civil War. She says, “The way that Alex shot it was really intelligent, because he didn’t do it in a traditional style. The cameras were almost invisible to us. It felt immersive and incredibly real. It was chilling.” Incidentally, another recent A24 movie used a similar shooting style to equally terrifying effect. In an effort to highlight the banality of evil, director Jonathan Glazer hid cameras around the set of his latest film, The Zone of Interest, about a Nazi couple’s mundane daily activities while horrific atrocities are committed at the concentration camp next to their home.

'Civil War' Sets the Stage for A24's Future

Close

Produced on a reported budget of $50 million, Civil War is arguably A24’s first real attempt at leveling up into mid-budget movie territory after a decade of producing and distributing much smaller films. It occupies the kind of zone that most studios vacated, especially after the pandemic. In many ways, this is a great opportunity to test the waters, and potentially corner a marketplace that doesn’t appear to have too many takers. As a part of its promotions around Civil War’s debut, A24 is re-releasing a trio of its older movies on IMAX. This past week, Ex Machina played to strong response in domestic theaters; this will be followed by Hereditary in April and Uncut Gems in May.

Civil War premiered at the recent South by Southwest festival to a positive response. The movie currently sits at a “fresh” 92% score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s Matt Donato called it Garland’s “best film yet,” and wrote that the movie “feels stressfully pertinent and ominously ambiguous in its stances about America's past, present, and future.” Also starring Jesse Plemons, Wagner Moura, Sonoya Mizumo, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Nick Offerman, Civil War will be released domestically on April 12. You can watch the featurette below, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Civil War 9 10 The film follows events in the U.S. during a civil war. Government forces attack civilians. Journalists are shot in the Capitol. Release Date April 12, 2024 Director Alex Garland Cast Nick Offerman , Kirsten Dunst , Cailee Spaeny , Wagner Moura , Sonoya Mizuno , Jefferson White Main Genre Drama Writers Alex Garland

