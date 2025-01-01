In many cases, ducking into a darkened cinema serves as an avenue of escape for audiences, giving them an outlet to leave their troubles behind and step into someone else’s story for a few hours. It’s why we love comedies, musicals, and even horror flicks, as they offer something completely different from what we’re facing on the outside. However, every once in a while, it’s fun to allow a worst-case scenario to completely engulf you and fully allow yourself to feel the wave of panic and chaos as the wheels fall off and civilization crumbles right before your eyes. Earlier in 2024, filmmaker Alex Garland invited theatergoers to do exactly that when he returned to the craft alongside indie studio A24 for Civil War. Right now, Max subscribers are putting the title back into the line of vision, with the 81% Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh film climbing up the streamer’s Top 10.

Starring Kirsten Dunst (The Virgin Suicides), Civil War centers around the not-so-distant future when the United States has broken off into multiple warring factions who are now contending with one another for control. Dunst stars in the feature as Lee Smith, a photojournalist who has made it her life’s work to throw herself into incredibly dangerous warzones to capture the perfect shot. Along with fellow photographers Joel (Wagner Moura) and Sammy (Stephen McKinley Henderson), Lee is on a mission to make it to Washington, DC, before one of the rivaling forces breaches the city, executes the President (Nick Offerman), and claims control. Along the way, the group’s path crosses with Jessie (Cailee Spaeny), a blossoming photographer who looks up to Lee’s accomplishments and weasels her way in to travel with them – for better or for worse.

Alex Garland’s Explosive Return To Filmmaking

Along with directing Civil War, Garland also penned the film’s script, marking his return to the industry following the success of 2022’s Men. The pulse-pounding war-torn feature stands in a similar sci-fi/dystopian vein that Garland’s previous projects have, feeling very akin to titles including Annihilation and Ex Machina. If the tensity of the storyline isn’t enough to keep you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end, the sound design of Civil War will undoubtedly do the trick. A full sensory experience, the neverending barrage of gunfire, explosions, and heart-racing moments will make you feel like you’ve just run a marathon by the time the credits roll.

Your changes have been saved 9 10 Civil War In a near-future United States on the verge of civil war, a group of war journalists faces the challenge of surviving and reporting the truth. Navigating dangerous territories and conflicting agendas, they strive to reveal the complex realities of a nation divided while questioning their roles in the unfolding conflict. Release Date April 12, 2024 Director Alex Garland Cast Kirsten Dunst , Wagner Moura , Cailee Spaeny , Stephen McKinley Henderson , Nelson Lee , Nick Offerman , Jefferson White , Evan Lai , Vince Pisani , Justin James Boykin , Jess Matney , Greg Hill , Edmund Donovan , Sonoya Mizuno , Tim James , Simeon Freeman , James Yaegashi , Dean Grimes , Alexa Mansour , Martha B. Knighton , Melissa Saint-Amand , Karl Glusman , Jin Ha Runtime 109 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Character(s) Lee , Joel , Jessie , Sammy , Tony , President , Dave , Bohai , Concierge , American Soldier (Middle East) , Checkpoint Soldier , Pete , Eddie , Anya , Hanging Captive , Commercial Soldier Mike , Commercial Corporal , Commercial Soldier #1 , Aid Worker Refugee Camp , Elderly Woman , Shop Assistant , Spotter , Sniper Writers Alex Garland Studio(s) DNA Films Distributor(s) A24 Expand

