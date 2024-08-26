The Big Picture Civil War is a thrilling dystopian flick that unites cinema lovers worldwide with its A-list cast and intense story.

Alex Garland’s latest flick may be about a country divided, but there’s no denying that Civil War has united cinema lovers around the world. Exploding into theaters earlier this year, the dystopian thriller features an A-list cast and stellar performances that earned it big bucks at the global box office and heaps of acclaim from critics, which includes an 81% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And in just a few weeks, audiences can catch the horrifying realities of war play out from their cozy spot in the living room as Civil War arrives at Max on September 13.

In Civil War, Kirsten Dunst (Bring It On) stars as famed photojournalist Lee Smith, who has long made it her life’s work to throw herself into the most dangerous situations to capture the winning shot. At the beginning of the film, Lee is in the trenches of a recent uprising in one of the country’s war-torn cities when she meets Cailee Spaeny’s (Alien: Romulus) Jessie Cullen. An aspiring photographer, Jessie has long dreamed of meeting Lee, so when she sees an opportunity to travel with the revered photographer and her team, she weasels her way in — despite Lee’s hesitations. As Lee, Jessie, Joel (Wagner Moura), and Sammy (Stephen McKinley Henderson) travel across the United States on a mission to get to Washington, D.C. before it’s overtaken by one of the clashing factions, Jessie learns more than she could have ever imagined.

Those who caught Civil War on the big screen with a nice Dolby set-up will know that the movie is an almost immersive experience with shots ringing out every few minutes. That’s all to say that viewers should expect to be fully engulfed in the warzones that the photographers are speeding through on their quest for the perfect picture at the end of the race. Joining the four main cast members in supporting roles that earned them a lot of chatter are House of the Dragon’s Sonoya Mizuno and The Power of the Dog’s Jesse Plemons.

A24 Keeps Winning on the Big Screen

It’s been a terrific year for A24 as the film studio has found piles of success in titles like Love Lies Bleeding, I Saw the TV Glow, and MaXXXine, with Civil War adding to the company’s box office haul. Up next, audiences can expect to sit down for a lineup of other genre-crossing movies like The Front Room, A Different Man, and We Live in Time, each of which will arrive before the end of the year.

Grab some popcorn and choose where your allegiance lies when Civil War comes to Max on September 13.

