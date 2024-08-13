The Big Picture Civil War's dystopian setting and controversial themes spark debates among Americans, making it A24's second-highest grossing film worldwide.

The movie showcases a divided America on the brink of anarchy, with Texas, California, and Florida forming unlikely alliances amidst chaos.

With stunning visuals and a gripping storyline, Civil War challenges viewers to think deeper about political power and societal unrest.

Right after its theatrical release, Civil War emerged as one of the most divisive movies in recent times. Max wants those debates and conversations to continue as the streamer has now set a release date for the movie. The dystopian movie from the stables of the uber-prolific studio A24 will be available to stream exclusively on Max this fall on September 13. This will be followed by its release on linear on September 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. So mark your calenders and get ready to dive even deeper into the movie's controversial themes. The timing also couldn't be more perfect, as the nation's political season continues to heat up by the day.

Civil War vividly paints a bleak future for America with its story unraveling in a dystopian setting where America is completely falling apart with a dictator in charge at the White House. As with most tyrannical regimes, America isn't completely at odds with its oppressor, with the president's leadership style earning the support of Northeastern states who are also loyal to the Union.

The movie sees Texas and California teaming as the Western Forces to form an unlikely alliance with the Florida Alliance (made up of the southern states), which perhaps was its most triggering aspect. The nation is on the precipice of anarchy when the president, in a desperate attempt to tighten his grip on power, intensifies military presence across the nation. Amidst the chaos is a team of military-embedded journalists who are in a race against time as they daringly make their way across the country to Washington DC to thwart rebel factions marching upon the White House. Several aspects of the film, including its stunning visuals, have received praise, with Collider's Matthew Donato in his review calling the film, "Alex Garland’s Best Film Yet!"

'Civil War' Made Box Office History For A24

Civil War benefitted from its controversial themes as Americans trotted in droves to cinemas to pick a side in the debate. Made on a $50 million budget, the movie currently stands as A24's most expensive film and the investment proved to be worth it. Civil War emerged as the studio's second-best domestic box office success and its second highest-grossing film with a worldwide cume of just over $122 million. Its divisive themes notwithstanding, Civil War fared well among critics and boasts an 81% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

The film stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, and Nick Offerman. Director, Garland also wrote the script with producers including Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, and Gregory Goodman.

Civil War will be available to stream on Max on September 13. Check out the trailer above.