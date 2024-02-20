The Big Picture America is in chaos, with battles, fires, and devastation sweeping the nation in a new trailer for Civil War .

Alex Garland's Civil War highlights the importance of journalists in holding government power accountable.

The film will have a shorter runtime than initially reported but maintains a high budget for epic set pieces.

America is on fire both literally and metaphorically in the new trailer for Alex Garland's bleak dystopian thriller Civil War. The director's latest collaboration with A24 following 2022's Men envisions the United States torn apart by war as the country clashes with the separatist Western Forces led by Texas and California. Kirsten Dunst stars as a journalist documenting the carnage across the nation with her team while trying to stay alive and out of reach of the violent political extremists and the tyrannical government led by a corrupt president played by Emmy winner Nick Offerman. The new footage takes a tour from sea to shining sea as battles rage, fires burn, and only death and destruction are left behind.

Offerman's President of the United States opens up with a call to not just the California and Texas separatists, but to groups in Florida, to depose their governments to be welcomed back under his rule. As he speaks, the massive scale of Garland's pic takes shape with militias filling the streets and countryside of the rebel states and normal neighborhoods becoming warzones. A group of soldiers coldly tell Dunst's character and her team that they don't care what side anyone is on or what kind of American they are — it's kill or be killed in the land of the free. The whistled tune of "America the Beautiful" then somberly plays as a montage runs through empty city streets, survivor camps, militia convoys, and scattered vehicles, showing the consequences of such a conflict in the U.S. It ends with troops, tanks, and helicopters streaming into Washington D.C. and laying waste to everything, including the iconic Lincoln Memorial, all as screams of terror ring out, showing nothing is safe from the war.

Civil War has all the hallmarks of Garland's dystopian style as shown in Annihilation or 28 Days Later, but it's especially timely considering the upcoming presidential election and the general uptick in political polarization over the past several years. The horrors of this world will be experienced through the eyes of Dunst and her team, which also features Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and recent Priscilla star Cailee Spaeny. It promises to be a bleak and tense watch as the group tries to make it to the White House while documenting every ruined home and landmark along the way. In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Garland pegged the journalists as the heart and soul of the film as it also infers on the role of media members as a check on government power and how they often end up in the crosshairs for simply doing their jobs:

"Journalists are vilified, often, by all sorts of different people. By politicians, by the public. It’s not necessarily a side of a political spectrum. And the truth is that if you want a government with checks and balances, you need journalists. In the inferences within the film, one of them is an inference about journalists, and about how important they are."

'Civil War' Will Be a Shorter Experience Than Originally Reported

Despite the sweeping nature of Garland's latest feature, the runtime will be surprisingly short. Initially, reports had it listed as over three hours in length, though A24 recently cleared up the confusion by announcing it would be under two hours with a 109-minute runtime. The scale of Civil War is still unprecedented for the independent banner, though, with a record-high $75 million budget for an A24 film and a star-studded supporting cast including Jesse Plemons, Karl Glusman, Sonoya Mizuno, and Jonica T. Gibbs. Both the new trailer and the previous teaser showcase the grand setpieces viewers can expect as Garland flexes that extra financial firepower to show every detail of the fall of an empire.

Civil War premieres in theaters on April 12, a tad earlier than its original April 26 date. Check out the new trailer below.