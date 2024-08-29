If there was one contestant who coasted their way through Season 3 of Claim to Fame, it was Adam. Whether he was not in tune to pop culture or just simply thought he didn't need to do the hard work, Adam relied on his allies rather than the clues to keep him safe. But he got further than his competitors wanted him to! Oh, and he actually got the sole correct guess this season. After being incorrectly guessed, Adam's ability to keep his celebrity relative under wraps was a major benefit to his longevity in the mansion.

Hosted by Franklin and Kevin Jonas, whose claim to fame includes their brothers Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, Claim to Fame is the guessing game that continues to captivate audiences summer after summer. A group of celebrity relatives live together in a mansion as they tackle challenges and attempt to solve the clue wall to learn about each other's relatives. Back for a third season, not knowing your pop culture references has led to the audience picking up on the clues faster than the players.

Adam's Clues Stayed Below the Surface

Image via ABC

Throughout the season, many of the contestants' clues came out with ease. For Adam, his stayed below the surface. When someone thought they knew who he was, they were way off. To kick off the season, during two truths and a lie, he shared that his celebrity relative was his uncle, who is best known for being an actor and a Grammy winner. The lie here was that his celebrity relative was an actor, but his fellow competitors went deep into thinking that it was the truth.

Adam never alerted the audience about any of his clues during any of the challenges. With the lack of hints, it became hard to pick up who Adam's claim to fame was, but once viewers figured it out, it became much more obvious. While he played a game as a mooch, many of his fellow competitors wanted to knock him out, even if they didn't know his identity. Leave it to Dedrick to pull a fast one and try to guess who Adam's celebrity relative was. He decided to pull Adam into the Guess Off on episode 5, guessing his claim to fame was Cars star Owen Wilson. Unfortunately, that was wrong. Very wrong.

Adam's Clue Is All About a Man Who Loves a Woman

Close

In the same episode where he was guessed, viewers were able to pick up on the hint that the mullet and lightning bolt clues in the five senses challenge belonged to Adam. But what could a lighting bolt and mullet have to do with one another? Well, if you knew that the actor was the lie during two truths and a lie, there is an infamous '90s heartthrob who was known for his mullet. And it's not David Bowie as some suspected.

The following week, Shane won Adam's link clue that read, "This love ballad specialist gave Kelly Clarkson a true fan-girl moment when he surprised her by singing a duet with her on her talk show." The hints were getting easier! Hud was able to pull Adam's clue in the wine cellar where the clues included "a big pencil with a small pencil crossed out, hair, the number 90 in a star, a face with a question mark in it, a person singing into a microphone, a heart, a ball, and a billboard advertisement." After dissecting that apart, it read, "long-haired '90s star who sang love ballads." For the final episodes, the remaining players were convinced that Adam was related to Rock of Love star Bret Michaels. Unfortunately for them, they were looking at the wrong decade.

In the finale, the returning competitors had the opportunity to assist the remaining players in uncovering the final identities. Perhaps it was the head injury that Adam sustained during the final challenge, but he shockingly decided to share with Dedrick and Shane that his claim to fame was a white boy singing R&B. He took it a step further when he dropped his claim to fame’s biggest hit, “When a Man Loves a Woman.” Of course, they both ran that information to Bianca, who immediately knew Adam’s identity, sharing it with Mackenzie and Hud. Unfortunately, as the winner of the final challenge, they didn’t have the opportunity to ever call Adam out. It's clear that the infamous balladeer was none other than Michael Bolton. How are these contestants supposed to live when they learn the icon was so easy this entire time!

All episodes of Claim to Fame are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Claim To Fame Claim to Fame is a reality competition series where relatives of celebrities live together and conceal their identities while competing in various challenges to win $100,000. The show encourages contestants to form alliances and play detective to avoid elimination. The show also introduces new twists like the limited access to the Clue Wall, pushing contestants to gather information from each other instead​. Release Date July 10, 2022 Cast Kevin Jonas , Frankie Jonas Main Genre Reality Seasons 2 Network ABC Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Apple TV+ Directors Mark Brian Smith Showrunner Kevin Jonas Expand

Watch on Hulu