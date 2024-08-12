The Big Picture Fans are frustrated with the Season 3 cast of Claim to Fame for failing to pick up on obvious hints.

Lack of strategic players in the current cast is hurting the season's engagement and entertainment value.

Group thinking becomes crucial for success in Season 3 as contestants struggle to utilize clues and connections effectively.

If you scroll through social media about what fans are saying in regard to Season 3 of Claim to Fame, you'll see a very common thread. They're moaning and complaining about the quality and lack of brilliance of this year's group of contestants. Pop culture isn't everyone's cup of tea, but sometimes, if you know you're about to engage in a game for a big cash prize, doing a bit of homework before you enter the mansion is crucial. When the fans feel they are better than the players, they start to become enraged that they're not related to a famous face to walk away with $100,000.

Claim to Fame has been one of the best celebrity guessing games since, well, The Masked Singer. A group of celebrity relatives are placed in a beautiful mansion as they search for the truth behind their fellow player’s claim to fame. With competitions and clues that give hints to the celebrity identities, this season’s cast has seemed to miss the mark, as in five out of six eliminations have featured the player in the Guess Off incorrectly guessing, resulting in their immediate elimination. The difficulty of the game hasn’t changed, but for some reason, this cast has yet to pick up on the obvious hints that the viewers at home clearly have. Claim to Fame is based on the people who play it. While there have been occasional obscure celebrity connections over the past three seasons, none have been so outlandish and out of left field that the players should be this clueless about.

Claim To Fame Claim to Fame is a reality competition series where relatives of celebrities live together and conceal their identities while competing in various challenges to win $100,000. The show encourages contestants to form alliances and play detective to avoid elimination. The show also introduces new twists like the limited access to the Clue Wall, pushing contestants to gather information from each other instead​. Release Date July 10, 2022 Cast Kevin Jonas , Frankie Jonas Main Genre Reality Seasons 2 Network ABC Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Apple TV+ Directors Mark Brian Smith Showrunner Kevin Jonas Expand

Are You Smarter Than the 'Claim to Fame' Season 3 Cast?

As one of the rare reality shows that allows viewers to play along at home, Claim to Fame is a celebration of "average" people who happen to have a familiar connection to celebrities. With relatives that range from Oscar winners to politicians to Grammy winners, Claim to Fame has become ABC's hit summer series. But, for some reason, this season's cast has proven that even the easiest clues are knocking them out of the game.

In the first five episodes, six players have been eliminated. Only one has been knocked out of the game due to a correct guess. Compared to the first two seasons, this is virtually unheard of. And fans are not thrilled at how bad the contestants are at this game. So far, the celebrity relatives unearthed have included Robin Roberts, John Stamos, Jon Cryer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Molly Ringwald, and Michael Jackson. These are not some has beens. They are not niche celebrities. These are literal household names. Legends! With the sole exception of Naomi Burns's elimination, every other player's claim to fame was revealed by that contestant guessing incorrectly. Dedrick aka Sigmund Jackson Jr., whose claim to fame was his uncle, Michael Jackson, slipped up early on by accidentally saying his last name, so he was kept in the game longer than anticipated because he was an eventual easy pick. And yet Dedrick, who was clueless as to how to play, knocked himself out of the game with an incorrect guess.

Part of the issue this season is that there are no brilliant "gamers" in the house who know how to maneuver through the game. Strategy is essential in a competition reality show. Season 1 winner, LC Palmer, the sister of Keke Palmer, got to the end by managing to know enough pop culture and work alliances to secure a victory. Season 2's third-place finisher, Chris Osmond, son of Donny Osmond, gamed the game, but his social game was off. And yet, both players, LC and Chris, played interesting and fascinating games that engaged viewers. Season 3 is lacking brilliant players. Part of why the remaining players are still there is by accident. They've allowed the others to lose. Sure, that is a strategy in itself, but as a viewer screams at the television, it becomes infuriating. How could they continue not to clue into the clues! Sometimes the clues that are revealed during the challenges become washed away as netting a victory and immunity is more crucial. It all comes down to the wine cellar clues. There's no proof that production dumbed down those clues but they're beyond evident! Something is not clicking. Something is off. And it's hurting the season as a whole.

'Claim to Fame' Has To Test the Contestants Before Casting Them

Claim to Fame is doing everything right, but this season’s cast cannot play the game. It’s critical that part of the casting process must include some sort of pop culture knowledge to examine. Even when there are claims to fames that have direct connections to other individuals in the house, they’re not figuring it out! Gracie Lou Hyland and Naomi’s claim to fames were in a movie together, and yet it was too late to pick up on the connection and make it work to their strategic advantage. Shane has realized that his claim to fame is connected to Dedrick’s, who everyone knows is Michael Jackson thanks to his massive slip-up. Yet Shane has yet to use this knowledge to his advantage. Claim to Fame is fun to watch from the comfort of your couch, but fans shouldn’t be screaming at their TV that they’re smarter than the players.

Finally, some of the players are uniting and sharing the clues with one another as the group think is one of the few ways to succeed in Season 3. When Danny's clue was picked, Adam, Hud, and Mackenzie put their minds together to discover that Danny was related to Marc Anthony. And yet, when given the opportunity to eliminate him, Dedrick, who knew the house was on to him and could escape to the end, botched the opportunity and didn't select him to guess his claim to fame. Yes, the remaining players have the chance to use Danny's identity for their own good, but he's still there and could knock them out first! To say this season is frustrating is an understatement. But hey, we're still watching!

Pop culture is the biggest reason why viewers love Claim to Fame. Viewers love to see themselves being proven correct. Yet, this cast is failing at their own game. Reality show contestants often need to pass a psych evaluation in order to be cast on a show. When it comes to Claim to Fame, future players should have to pass an entertainment evaluation. If you don't know enough about the world with these celebrity connections, then this is not the show for you to play.

Claim to Fame airs every Wednesday at 9:00pm on ABC. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

