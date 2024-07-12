Oh baby! Everyone's favorite summer celebrity guessing game kicked off with a strong season premiere. Claim to Fame has returned for Season 3 where eleven relatives of famous stars vie to capture their own claim to fame as well as a $100,000 prize. Through a series of clue-filled games, this reality competition show has fans digging in for more as they inch closer to discovering to each non-celebrity's identity.

Premiering in 2022, Claim to Fame is the family guessing game that spans generations as contestants compete to identify the celebrity relatives of their fellow competitors. With all the competitors living in the same house, it's easy to earn trust and gain insight on one another, but sometimes just a little slip-up can lead to a player's untimely demise. Will it happen during Season 3 of Claim to Fame? Stay tuned to find out. But first, here's what you need to know before the second episode of Claim to Fame Season 3.

9 How You Can Watch 'Claim to Fame' Season 3

Image via ABC

Claim to Fame airs Wednesdays at 9:00 pm EST on ABC. Following the season premiere, new episodes are set to air every Wednesday at the same time, same network. Claim to Fame Season 3 will stream the day following its airing on ABC exclusively on Hulu. Hulu is available for a monthly subscription of $7.99. Hulu without ads is available for a monthly subscription of $17.99 a month. Additional subscriptions include Hulu + Live TV and the Disney Bundle.

8 What Was the First Twist of the Season of 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

Image via ABC

For this season, Claim to Fame began with business as usual. Each of the eleven non-celebrity contestants entered the mansion sharing their two truths and a lie. As each player shared the three facts, including their relation to the celebrity, what they are known for, and what their biggest award was, the remainder of the contestants began to attempt to discover which truths were which. During this introduction section, viewers soon learned that Miguel was not using their own name, hoping that by changing his name to one that is more Spanish than he is, it would throw the other players off the scent. We learned many of the other players have used a strategy of throwing people off their scent by leaning into things like country music and Broadway, despite knowing little to nothing about these worlds.

Following their introductions of how the game will be played, the first twist of the season occurred as the players soon discovered that the infamous clue wall has been locked away. Yes, that's right. They did not have a head start at trying to pair the truths with the clues quite yet. While no reason was given as to why the infamous clue wall was locked, it upped the stakes before the first challenge. The players were forced to interact and sniff at any clue that may be surrounding them.

7 Who Won the First Challenge on 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

Image via ABC

Like previous seasons, the premiere episode of Claim to Fame began with a talent show. But it came with a catch this time. Franklin and Kevin Jonas revealed for the second twist of the season for this season's talent show, the contestants must present three talents. And despite the live audience watching their every move, they would not be judging them. It would be the contestants themselves who would be scoring one another. The contestants were given the opportunity to peer into the talent prop room in order to figure out what three talents they would use. Knowing their choice of talent can be used to throw others off from their celebrities or tune them directly into the link, the eleven players were forced to choose their talents wisely. Fans were granted a sequel to "Amazing Grace" from last season. Only this time, Naomi was actually quite brilliant!

Through the talent show, it was revealed that Gracie Lou was also not using her real name. She decided to lean into a country persona with her name and country song performance to make her fellow contestants believe she was related to a country singer. She revealed that was not true. Her strategy seems to be paying dividends as she was ultimately given the victory for the talent show. Not only did Gracie Lou earn the right to select a clue from the cellar, but she earned immunity from the season's first Guess Off.

6 Who Was in the Hot Seat on Episode 1 of 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

Image via ABC

With the contestants scoring one another, they decided that the two lowest-place contestants who would be up for a vote to be in the Hot Seat were Miguel and Bianca. Both contestants were in complete shock and knew they had to do damage control in hopes of preserving their place in the competition. How they went about it was quite different.

For Bianca, she started the game by forging a brief alliance with many of the other women in the house. Many of the other players feared they would not be able to guess her due to one of her clues being her relative's biggest award was a Peabody Award, which no one quite knew what that was. Believing she was safe from the vote, Bianca didn't campaign much, aside from sharing that she did not want to be voted into the Hot Seat as she didn't know anyone's identity.

For Miguel, he came in hot. With his fear of being eliminated, he didn't want to cry on camera and was determined to do whatever he had to in order to stay. Knowing he would be eliminated if he were to be voted into the Hot Seat, he campaigned to anyone who would listen to him. Adam knew Miguel was not a non-threat, so he kept his eye on Bianca as she grew up in the same time period his celebrity relative was famous in. Miguel's aggressive gameplay allowed him to play from a strategic vantage. While it seemed uncertain if his strategy would pay off, he continued to rally the troops to save him from the Guess Off.

5 What Was the First Clue Picked in the Cellar?

Image via ABC

As the winner of the talent show, Gracie Lou was given the opportunity to go into the cellar and pick the first clue in the wine bottle. She decided to select Naomi's bottle as she sees her as a big threat. The images on Naomi's clue included a bra, the letter T, a backpack, a tiara, the "out" symbol, and four images with coffee and scones. Opting not to share the clue with anyone just yet, Gracie Lou was able to decipher some of the clues, primarily that Naomi's relative must have been part of the Brat Pack. She did not pick up on the clues of the coffee and scones but it is possible that they may lead to the infamous Brat Pack member being in the film The Breakfast Club. Could it be Molly Ringwald?

4 Who Was Voted Into the Guess Off on Episode 1?

Image via ABC

With the first Guess Off about to commence, the players went to the Voto Booth to cast their vote as to who they wanted to see in the Hot Seat and guess the identity of another player. After a series of different strategies and alliances came into play, Kevin and Franklin revealed that the vote between Bianca and Miguel was decided by one single vote. It was revealed that Bianca would be in the Hot Seat for the first Guess Off of Season 3.

3 Who Was Eliminated on Episode 1 of 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

Image via ABC

Prior to the Guess Off, should she be in the hot seat, Bianca had felt that the only person she had any semblance of who they could be related to was Shane. And thus, she selected to guess the identity of Shane's claim to fame. Believing he looked like his claim to fame, Bianca guessed Shane's claim to fame was Forrest Whitaker. Unfortunately for Bianca, her guess was incorrect. Shane was officially safe and Bianca was eliminated. But before she left, it was time to reveal who her claim to fame was. Bianca's claim to fame is Robin Roberts as she is Robin's niece.

2 What Will Happen Next on 'Claim to Fame'?

Image via ABC

In this game of Claim to Fame, every little word you say can and will be scrutinized. Earlier in the episode, Shane had mentioned that he had been to Neverland Ranch, but that's not a place that is easily accessible. The next morning at breakfast following Bianca's elimination, Dedrick let it slip by referring to himself as Mr. Jackson. With his two truths and lie including that his claim to fame was his uncle and his claim to fame was best known for being a singer, it's quite possible that his claim to fame is legendary singer Michael Jackson. Will the players pick up on Dedrick's slip-up? Should they keep him around as a layup when they need to guess? It's time to see how Dedrick can play this to his advantage.

1 What Fans Are Saying About 'Claim to Fame'

Claim to Fame fans had some interesting takes on the first episode. Between thoughts on some player's strategy, insight into who the celebrities might be, and shock at the big mistake at the end, Claim to Fame fans were living for the first episode. And they're eager for more!

Not all fans were impressed with some of the strategy the contestants had. Like @nikiverse who clocked the WRESTLER who won a GRAMMY.

When it came to Miguel's strategy, some, like @dizeimage felt he needed to figure out some clues in case he found himself in the Guess Off.

It's always excited to see how the fans react to the celebrity reveal. It was iconic! But then when geniuses like @davidbloomberg clock that there was a Robin Roberts commercial right before Bianca's celebrity reveal? That's iconic behavior.

And then that little slip up by Dedrick. Oh the fans were gagged!

