Claim to Fame is already off to a crazy start. One contestant has already guessed incorrectly and left the house. While another contestant may have accidentally revealed too much about their claim to fame by accidentally dropping their infamous last name. With only one clue selected from the cellar so far, some fans believe they know who Naomi might be related to. But for Gracie Lou, she hasn't picked up on it quite yet. But did any of that matter in episode 2?

Hosted by Franklin and Kevin Jonas, whose claim to fame includes their brothers Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, Claim to Fame is everyone's favorite summer guessing game. A group of celebrity relatives are placed in a beautiful mansion as they try to decipher through challenges and clues just who the others are related to. Back for a third season, it seems things are harder than ever, but that's where the fun comes in.

9 How You Can Watch 'Claim to Fame' Season 3

Claim to Fame airs Wednesdays at 9:00 pm EST on ABC. Following the season premiere, new episodes are set to air every Wednesday at the same time on the same network. Claim to Fame Season 3 will stream the day following its airing on ABC exclusively on Hulu. Hulu is available for a monthly subscription of $7.99. Hulu without ads is available for a monthly subscription of $17.99 a month. Additional subscriptions include Hulu + Live TV and the Disney Bundle.

8 What's Happened So Far on 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

After being voted into the Guess Off, Bianca was forced to take a guess about another contestant's celebrity relative in order to save herself. She decided to pick Shane to test her theory about his claim to fame. Unfortunately, her guess of Forest Whitaker was incorrect, forcing Bianca to leave the game. But before she left, it was time to reveal who her claim to fame was. Lo and behold, Bianca is related to Good Morning America host Robin Roberts. Bianca is her niece. It left the house shocked simply as they had no clue themselves.

7 Who Won the Team Challenge on 'Claim to Fame' Episode 2?

For this week's challenge, Franklin and Kevin tasked the players to go on a little fishing expedition. It was the first team challenge of the season. A spelling bee, with a twist. Twelve envelopes feature a riddle. As a team, they must decipher the riddle and come up with the correct one-word answer. The remaining teammates will paddle out into the pond and get the letters to spell the word. The first team that assembles five correct words win the challenge. So how does this challenge tie into celebrity identities? There is at least one clue for each celebrity relative. The winning team's captain will receive immunity and a clue to the winner's clue. The losing team's captain will automatically be placed in the Guess Off and have one other player from their team go down with the ship alongside them. There is no vote this week as it is a double elimination. This marked the first time Claim to Fame has brought this twist to life.

The captains for this challenge were Gracie Lou and Naomi. On Gracie Lou's team, she had Hud, Shane, Mackenzie, and Jill. Naomi's team included Adam, Dedrick, Miguel, and Danny. Some of the clues that were brought to light included a celebrity having a goatee, another being an athlete, and something to do with Gemini. Could it be a twin? What was clear was these contestants may not have been the best spellers! In the end, it was Naomi's team that was victorious. She earned immunity from the night's guess off.

6 Who Was in the Hot Seat on Episode 2 of 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

With this week's twist forcing the captain of the losing team into the Guess Off, Gracie Lou was automatically placed into the Guess Off to fight for her spot. This was unfortunate for her, simply as the clue she selected the previous week belonged to Naomi, who had immunity. But who would she select to join her as the other guesser in the double-elimination Guess Off? She could wait until the Guess Off before revealing her choice, so she took the time to pull some strings and broker some deals. She decided to brainstorm with her teammates to see who might have the best success should they be selected for the Guess Off.

With her team, Mackenzie led the charge of believing Miguel was related to Antonio Banderas. The house was coming for Miguel. But Gracie Lou was willing to go to Naomi to see if she could offer something in exchange for not sharing her clue. It was a risky move, but with her back against the wall, a girl's gotta do what a girl's gotta do. She shared the clue with Naomi who realized that Gracie Lou was very much onto her. It was a test of loyalty and informs her that she would share the clue with everyone. Noami tried to think fast on her feet, claiming she wanted to tell Gracie Lou who Adam is. She she says its Dustin Hoffman because of the pirate clues and the feather duster. Does she believe her? It's time to test her loyalty. Unfortunately, fans know from Adam previously that he avoided singing in the talent show as his singing voice was similar to his celebrity relative. That would mean Dustin Hoffman would be off the table.

5 What Was the Second Clue Picked in the Cellar?

Naomi has been seen as the pop culture genius of the cast. She has made a connection with Adam and Hud. Adam decided that should he win, he would select Hud's clue, or if Naomi wanted them to take hers, they would. Well, lucky for Naomi, she was victorious so that plan was off the table. But, she did find out upon entering the cellar, her clue had been picked. With only one other individual who had been in there, she knows that Gracie Lou has her clue. She had made it crystal clear that if someone knows who she is, or is getting close to figuring it out, she would go after them and take them out.

After asking Miguel to leave the room so she and Adam could have a private conversation, she was convinced that Miguel was related to Desi Arnaz, as a clue about Maracas appeared in the challenge. As viewers know, Miguel is using a false name to make himself be perceived as Latino. But Noami was stuck on this Desi Arnez connection. Which is funny because why not just say his claim to fame was Lucille Ball?

With an inkling that Dedrick is related to Michael Jackson following his last name slip-up, it was time to decide whether to pick his or Hud's. She honored her agreement with Adam and Hud and selected Hud's clue as she had zero idea who he is related to. Upon picking the clue, the symbols included a cherry, a bomb, an artist, an owl speaking, a person with a hurt knee, a needle and thread, and a thumbs up. If you're a music fan, the second part of the clue had Hud's celebrity relative's identity glaring you in the face. "Hurts So Good" is a song by John Cougar Mellencamp. Could Hud be related to the "Cherry Bomb" artist, who is also the father of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave? All signs point to yes. Unfortunately, Naomi thinks it's someone with a twin and believes Hud's mother is Cherie Currie of The Runaways. Sadly, she's got the wrong "Cherry Bomb" song.

4 Who Was Voted Into the Guess Off on Episode 2?

No one! This week, because of the big twist, there was no one Voto Booth vote. The two individuals in the Guess Off were Gracie Lou and Jill.

3 Who Was Eliminated on Episode 2 of 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

With Gracie Lou and Jill up in the Guess Off, Gracie Lou had the choice of letting herself or Jill go first. She decided to hand over the first guess to Jill. Was this the best move if they were all certain about Miguel's identity? It was a risky move. In the first part of the double elimination, Jill selected Miguel to guess their celebrity claim to fame. Jill believed that Miguel's claim to fame was Antonio Banderas. Earlier in the night, Dedrick overheard Miguel speaking to himself say, "We gotta do it the Bandares way." He shared this information with Gracie Lou and Adam. Was this just a slip-up or a big con from Miguel to throw everyone off the scent? It was the latter! Jill was incorrect. Miguel is not related to Puss In Boots himself. It was revealed, via flashback, that he and Dedrick set this discovery up to mess with the house. And the plan worked! They fell into the trap. That meant Jill was eliminated and her claim to fame was revealed. John Stamos is her uncle. No one saw that one coming. She shares that her uncle is her biggest support and that she would not be where she is without him.

With another option for Miguel out in the open and a hint towards Adam's identity, Gracie Lou selected to target Adam to guess their celebrity claim to fame. She believed that her musician friend's claim to fame was Dustin Hoffman. Sadly, she was wrong. Trusting Naomi was incorrect. Checkmate. It was time to reveal Gracie Lou's celebrity relative, Jon Cryer. That means her country identity was a ploy. Her name is actually Gracie and Jon Cryer is her uncle. Naomi also revealed to viewers that she and Gracie Lou's celebrity relatives have more in common than they thought. If Naomi is related to Molly Ringwald, that means both their claim to fames appeared together in Pretty In Pink. To cap off an incredible episode, Jon Cryer even came to pick up Gracie in a limo with "Duckman" as the vanity plate! What a fantastic cameo!

2 What Will Happen Next on 'Claim to Fame'?

Both Naomi and Miguel have set themselves up as diabolical players. Their plans are going off without a hitch! Will the other players catch on to their games? With eight players remaining, there are fewer places to hide.

1 What Fans Are Saying About 'Claim to Fame'

Some fans were getting a kick out of the spelling bee challenge that resulted in some players going for a swim! While others think this cast desperately needs a dictionary!

Some fans are enjoying the strategy Miguel has been displaying so far! They think he might be the one to watch out for this season.

Fans are already gagging over the big claim to reveal! Have mercy, this double elimination was brutal.