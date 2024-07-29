Claim to Fame is already proving that it may be the best season yet! With a massive twist in the second episode, the contestants have been forced to think on their toes as if anything could happen. Each individual has been playing a very different game, utilizing unique strategies to get ahead. But the more clues that get revealed, the closer some players have gotten to discovering each other's claim to fame. The second clue has proven to have caught one player off guard, but the fans are quite in tune with who it might be. Are the viewers smarter than the contestants? Only time will tell!

Hosted by Franklin and Kevin Jonas, whose claim to fame includes their brothers, Joe and Nick Jonas, Claim to Fame is everyone's favorite summer guessing game. A group of celebrity relatives are placed in a beautiful mansion as they try to decipher who the others are related to through challenges and clues. Back for a third season, it seems things are harder than ever, but that's where the fun comes in!

9 How Can You Watch 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

Claim to Fame airs Wednesday at 9:00pm EST on ABC. New episodes are set to air every Wednesday at the same time on the same network. Claim to Fame Season 3 will stream the day following its airing on ABC exclusively on Hulu. Hulu is available for a monthly subscription of $7.99. Hulu without ads is available for a monthly subscription of $17.99 a month. Additional subscriptions include Hulu + Live TV and the Disney Bundle.

8 What's Happened So Far on 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

After well-played deception and a double Guess Off, Claim to Fame is already getting sleuths excited each week to learn which celebrity the contestants are related to. By the end of episode 2, Miguel had proven that he had more game than the other contestants gave him credit for. After concocting a plan with Dedrick, he was saved as his plan went off without a hitch. Jill was eliminated as it was revealed that her claim to fame was her uncle, John Stamos. Meanwhile, Gracie Lou incorrectly guessed Adam's claim to fame, but sadly, was incorrect. That meant she was also eliminated, as her claim to fame was revealed to be her uncle, Jon Cryer. This confirmed that Naomi's claim to fame might have in fact appeared in a movie with Gracie Lou's. With Gracie Lou gone, is Naomi now in the clear?

7 Who Won the Challenge on 'Claim to Fame' Episode 3?

Returning this season was the fan-favorite telephone challenge. Franklin and Kevin welcomed the remaining players as they were about to embark in one of the most difficult team challenges on Claim to Fame. In this challenge, the teams will have to share a limerick via a game of telephone where they must not lose any important information in translation. Broken up into two teams of four, Danny was captain of his team comprised of Hud, Mackenzie, and Adam. Shane was the captain of his team, which included Naomi, Miguel, and Dedrick. To twist up this season's edition of the challenge, Kevin and Franklin forced the players to have to speak in phones with modulated voices, a megaphone, and then there's a tiring obstacle course. Oh, and they have to know the ENTIRE limerick this time around.

In the first limerick, Kevin shared, "On the mountain, there once was a lion in a handmade rose dress she was styling. But her dancing was bad and it made the town sad, so they shipped her right off to the island." Now, whether the challenge was edited to make them all look silly or not, this challenge was quite difficult! In the first challenge, Adam pulled his hamstring, but he kept pushing through as best as he could. Danny ultimately was able to solve the puzzle, but the team had to swap positions as Adam had difficulty running. For the second team, we saw that Miguel was athletic, but his memory was not so great. He had no idea that the limerick was supposed to rhyme, and thus sunk his team. They were very much the disaster team.

In the second limerick, Kevin shared, "His toga was in disarray on an oddly peculiar Friday. He wrote a honky-tonk song, but his hair was too long, and his pompadour needed a spray." This time around, Mackenzie figured out her clue was the honky-tonk word. But the word that caught Hud up was pompadour, convinced it was a made-up word. Luckily for Danny, he was slaying the challenge, bringing his team to glory. They had 7:50 remaining on the clock. By the second limerick, the second team swapped out Naomi at the end for Shane, but they barely even had time to even had try to guess.

6 Who Was in the Hot Seat on Episode 3 of 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

With Shane being the losing team's captain, he was automatically placed in the bottom two and eligible to be in the Guess Off. He then had to select one of his fellow players to take with him into the Guess Off. By having to pick on the spot, he selected Miguel as he saw him as a wild card. With Antonio Banderas out of the realm of possibility, he knew that they were all back at square one. He felt the best strategy would be to have him knock himself out as the rest of the players had no idea who his identity was. Shane made the risk of selecting Miguel as it would be a better chance of the others voting Miguel into the Guess Off over himself. Miguel felt that they are in fact threatened by him so his strategy now was to continue to play his game of deceit.

Miguel tried to play Naomi by giving her a hint about his identity if she would share the clue she received last week. Of course, she refused that offer as her clue is the only thing she has. Also, please note that this conversation happened during a meal and Miguel literally pulled a full piece of food out of his mouth before making another statement. Gross indeed! Naomi doesn't trust Miguel, despite acknowledging his great game.

5 What Was the Third Clue Picked in the Cellar?

As the winning captain of the telephone challenge, Danny won the opportunity to head to the wine cellar and pick a clue. Plus, he was given a copy of both limericks to do with as he chose. So whose clue did he select? Knowing Miguel would be selected into the Guess Off, so he was determined to solidify Dedrick's identity. Inside, the clue was a scarecrow, a talking owl, a man walking, backward arrows, an enter symbol, the letter n plus a video game controller minus the letter l, and a plane on a runway. With those clues, plus the last name slip up by Dedrick previously, it was clear that it was a scarecrow who walked backwards into something. Danny felt that this was all leading up to moonwalking. With the backend unsolvable, he sat with Shane to see if they could decipher if Dedrick is truly related to Michael Jackson. Shane felt that he could be one of Jermaine Jackson's kids. And then he revealed a bomb in confessional that Michael Jackson is his sister's godfather. Another possible linkage between players!

4 Who Was Voted Into the Guess Off on Episode 3?

It was all but certain that Miguel would be voted into the Guess Off by his fellow housemates. In order to prevent herself from being randomly chosen by Miguel, Mackenzie felt it was best to ease his mind and assist him with some of the clues they had received. Mackenzie and Miguel put the island clue from the telephone game together with the giraffe clue during the previous spelling challenge as she believed that the celebrity in question could be the voice of the giraffe in the animated film, Madagascar. Of course, that voice actor would be Friends star David Schwimmer. She tried to get him to believe that this would be Adam's claim to fame. Mackenzie knows it's not accurate but as long as the target was off her, she didn't care. Meanwhile, Mackenzie tried to test Adam's reaction to this idea, but knowing she was wrong, she decided to have her plant a seed into Miguel's head that his claim to fame was Matthew McConaughey. Mackenzie thinks now means Adam was confirming that David Schwimmer was his claim to fame.

3 Who Was Eliminated on Episode 3 of 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

Miguel knew that he would be going home if he was selected to be in the Guess Off. He had no clues about anyone, so prior to the vote, he spoke with his alliancemate, Dedrick, hoping he might be able to guide him in a direction to help him stay. Miguel floated the idea of David Schwimmer to Dedrick, but he knew that he was completely off as the giraffe was his clue. Danny knew Miguel had nothing on him, he decided to give him the limericks to give him one last chance just in case he stays in the house. Was it helpful? Well, he went to Adam to share that he feels the dancing clue from the telephone game related to Dedrick and it could be Michael Jackson. Whether he wanted to keep him as a layup or if Adam truly had no idea, he swayed Miguel into believing Dedrick was related to the pompadour, and thus Little Richard was his claim to fame. With his breakfast reaction cluing Adam into Dedrick's negative feelings on Little Richard, he convinced Miguel it was a fact.

At the Voto Booth, the competitors voted unanimously to have Miguel be the guesser. So what was his best plan of action? Select his friend Dedrick or go with Adam? He decided it would be best for his game to side with Adam's inkling and guess Dedrick. Miguel guessed that Dedrick's claim to fame was Little Richard. In the end, it was incorrect. Miguel was eliminated. Now it was time to reveal who his claim to fame is. To the shock of almost everybody, aside from early internet sleuths, Miguel's claim to fame is his aunt, Jamie Lee Curtis. No one saw that one coming!

2 What Will Happen Next on 'Claim to Fame'?

With Little Richard officially out of contention, the contestants are feeling that Dedrick is most certainly related to Michael Jackson. So what do they do with this information? Like in Season 1, when the cast knew Simone Biles sister was in the game, they kept her around just in case no one had a legit guess. Could that be Dedrick's identity keep him around? Will he be able to float to the end while he knocks others out of the game? As the numbers dwindle, staying safe will be more difficult. The name of the game now is don't be the guesser!

1 What Fans Are Saying About 'Claim to Fame'

The fans were quite fond of how diabolical the show has been with these challenges. This was the hardest telephone game challenge in all three seasons!

Some fans are not too keen on how bad this cast is at this guessing game. They've yet to correctly identify a claim to fame in four tries!

How is Dedrick still safe? Some fans are convinced that his time is running short. WE ALL KNOW!