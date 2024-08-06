The game of telephone can be a mess, especially when you believe the person on the other line! In a season where the fans are smarter than the players, the contestants of Claim to Fame Season 3 are striking out, week after week. While many players are eager to deceive one another, they are still unable to pick up clues about the identities of their fellow competitors' celebrity relatives. But at some point, the other shoe has to drop. Certainly, someone has to make a correct guess! Will it take the most obvious player to break the streak?

Hosted by Franklin and Kevin Jonas, whose claim to fame are their brothers Joe and Nick Jonas, Claim to Fame is everyone's favorite family summer guessing game. A group of celebrity relatives are placed in a beautiful mansion as they try to decipher who the others are related to through challenges and clues. But are they smart enough to pick out the hardest clues yet? Back for a third season, it seems that the viewers at home know their pop culture knowledge better than this lot!

9 How Can You Watch 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

8 What's Happened So Far on 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

Miguel had been playing a very strong game after deceiving his fellow competitors that his identity was tied to Antonio Banderas. Unfortunately for Miguel, his game seemed to end there. Without any knowledge of anyone else's identities, even his number one alliance Dedrick, Miguel was in the hot seat. His fellow players had nothing on him and therefore wanted to see him get knocked out of the game. With a unanimous vote in the Voto Booth, Miguel decided to try his luck on his partner-in-crime, Dedrick. He guessed that his claim to fame was Little Richard, an idea he got from Adam, but he was quite wrong. Viewers are well aware, as are some of the intuitive players, that Cedric's claim to fame is Michael Jackson. Regardless, Miguel was knocked out and revealed that his celebrity relative was his aunt, Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis.

7 Who Won the Challenge on 'Claim to Fame' Episode 4?

For this week's challenge, Franklin and Kevin brought back the polygraph challenge. The contenders were able to grill their fellow contestants as they had the chance to spot the lies. Through an interrogation, the players were able to ask one another anything and everything. Would they tell the truth? Or is it better to lie? To win this challenge, whoever was able to decipher the most lies of within the group would walk way with immunity in the next Guess Off, as well as a winner's clue in the cellar. Oh, and they get to have one-on-one time with the CIA expert as he spills some insight on the other competitors. The bottom two who failed miserably would automatically be eligible to be voted into the Guess Off.

Mackenzie was first up in the interrogation and she kept many of the other players off the scent of her celebrity relative. When it came to Dedrick, he gave them a mix of lies that made the others think he was lying. Especially when he said his celebrity relative owned a giraffe. Shane's turn in the chair, the other competitors tried to catch him in a lie, but he was a very hard read. Naomi was completely convinced she knew Hud's claim to fame and thus, centered a lot of his questioning toward that potential celebrity. Unfortunately, the viewers know that she was wrong. But the bigger story here was the spat between Adam and Naomi. Their alliance seems to be winning. When Adam was questioned, he gave lie after lie, trying to throw his fellow competitors off the scent. But when it came to winning a Grammy, he told the truth. Unfortunately, the cast felt it was a lie. Danny played into the wrestler relative angle, as they had no other inkling as who he could be. Naomi says that her secret to tell lies is to mask and make everyone think she is unaffected. But when the Brat Pack question came up, she was rattled, with her heart rate racing, lying in the process. In the end, the player who spotted the lies best was Shane. He won immunity from the Guess Off and a winner's clue.

6 Who Was in the Hot Seat on Episode 4 of 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

Sadly, the two who had no idea what was a truth and what was a lie were Adam and Hud. Their future in the game would depend on how they campaigned to save their place in the game. Adam felt like Naomi threw him under the bus for not helping him during the challenge. No one believed that Adam had any intel on anyone, so Mackenzie and Naomi were trying to make the move Adam guess Dedrick. With Naomi knowing Dedrick's celebrity relative is likely Michael Jackson, she wants Adam to guess Randy Jackson, so, if it's wrong, she still has Dedrick left to guess should she need a layup. She also feels Adam is an entitled little brat. Hud has now figured out that Naomi is flipping, which he is not thrilled about. She has his wine clue, so putting him in the Guess Off is a waste for her.

5 What Was the Fourth Clue Picked in the Cellar?

When it came to select a clue, it was time for Shane to make a smart move. At this point in time, Shane had seen a glimpse of Naomi's clue already and is very in tune to knowing that her celebrity relative is likely Molly Ringwald. Pulling Adam's clue wasn't going to be beneficial to him. Since he knew no one had anything on Mackenzie, he felt she was the best target to select, and thus, picked her wine bottle. Mackenzie's clue included six feet, the number six, a musical note with a cowboy hat, an owl speaking, a man holding a trophy, a monkey, a house with "for" in it and an ice cube. To break it down, it could be a six foot six country artist who won something. What is the backend of that clue? One of the tallest country music artists of all time is Trace Adkins.

Following his time in the cellar, Shane shared that he selected Mackenzie's clue with her. He told her he figured the 6'6'' part of the clue and she knew, she was screwed. She asked him to keep it close to his chest. But secretly, she was ready to target him the first chance she got. The only problem is, no one seems to have any idea who he is. The last time anyone guessed, they incorrectly selected Forest Whittaker. Unless someone is smart enough to pick his clue, Shane might be sitting pretty for some time.

4 Who Was Voted into the Guess Off on Episode 4?

Adam knew he would be the one voted in, and he tried to campaign to get the votes turned on Hud. Danny had told him a lot of Dedrick's clue already, but Adam wanted to physically see the clue. He was spiraling. He even came after Naomi, who was not there to take care of the man baby. But before all hope was lost, Hud gave Adam a potential lifeline. When Naomi had been alerted of Shane's keen mind, she felt that Hud had no idea who she was, so she was fine deflecting everything over to Adam, believing Hud had nothing on her. Only, he was in on the conversation when Shane revealed to Mackenzie that he was convinced Naomi's claim to fame was Molly Ringwald. So, Hud spilled Naomi's identity to Adam while they reflected on the clue wall. In the end, Adam was voted in.

3 Who Was Eliminated on Episode 4 of 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

With Adam being voted into the Guess Off, it was time to select who he wanted to guess. He decided this was his time to target Naomi. It was a shock to everyone, including Naomi. Did betraying her alliance with Hud and Adam get the best of her? But first, Adam completely spaced out. He blanked on a name. He looked on his arm for help. Did he have the answer written there? It was. Adam guessed that Naomi's claim to fame was Molly Ringwald. And for the first time this season, SOMEONE finally got a guess right! Naomi Burns is Molly Ringwald's cousin. Naomi is not disappointed she got eliminated, but she is disappointed with how she got eliminated. She thinks she got played, but in reality, she played too hard. Trust is key!

2 What Will Happen Next on 'Claim to Fame'?

With only one woman left in the game, can Mackenzie keep her identity safe? Or will Shane get the best of her first? With Dedrick still being an easy target, Adam might have more heat on him since he put Hud on blast, revealing that is how he was able to guess Naomi's claim to fame correctly. Hud is not happy about his ally. Shane is not thrilled that Adam is still there. Unfortunately, Adam has not been keen in knowing anything about anyone. The rest of the players will have to ensure that Adam loses again so he's forced to guess without any correct knowledge. Especially as no one has any idea who his celebrity relative is as of yet.

1 What Fans Are Saying About 'Claim to Fame'

Some fans are still baffled at how poorly some of these contestants are at their pop culture knowledge!

The fans are thrilled that someone finally got a guess correct! But at what cost?

