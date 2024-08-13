Mooching on Claim to Fame is not the best strategy. Especially when it ticks off your fellow competitors. But so is not trusting your fellow players. In some shockingly terrible gameplay, another wrong guess caused another player to be knocked out of the game. When will the chaos end? But at least a threat suddenly becomes discovered!

Hosted by Franklin and Kevin Jonas, whose claim to fame are their brothers Joe and Nick Jonas, Claim to Fame is everyone's favorite family summer guessing game. A group of celebrity relatives are placed in a beautiful mansion as they try to decipher who the others are related to through challenges and clues. But are they smart enough to pick out the hardest clues yet? Back for a third season, this cast is keeping the viewers on their toes as they continue to misfire.

Claim To Fame Claim to Fame is a reality competition series where relatives of celebrities live together and conceal their identities while competing in various challenges to win $100,000. The show encourages contestants to form alliances and play detective to avoid elimination. The show also introduces new twists like the limited access to the Clue Wall, pushing contestants to gather information from each other instead​. Release Date July 10, 2022 Cast Kevin Jonas , Frankie Jonas Main Genre Reality Seasons 2 Network ABC Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Apple TV+ Directors Mark Brian Smith Showrunner Kevin Jonas Expand

9 How Can You Watch 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

Image via ABC

Claim to Fame airs Wednesday at 9:00pm EST on ABC. New episodes are set to air every Wednesday on the same network. Claim to Fame Season 3 will stream the next day after it airs on ABC exclusively on Hulu. Hulu is available for a monthly subscription of $7.99. Hulu without ads is available for a subscription cost of $17.99 a month. Additional subscription options include Hulu + Live TV and the Disney Bundle.

Stream on Hulu

8 What's Happened So Far on 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

Image via ABC

Things have been getting juicy as some players are getting closer to uncovering the identities of their fellow contestants. Naomi was looking like she was in the driver's seat, but her inability to maintain her alliance, though a bit flimsy, caused her allies Hud and Adam to turn on her. Adam was in the hot seat as he was thrust into the Guess Off. Notoriously not knowing anything, he relied on the goodwill from his friend Hud to give him the identity of Naomi's claim to fame. Adam guessed she was related to Molly Ringwald, and he happened to be correct. Meanwhile, most of the house is convinced that Dedrick is related to Michael Jackson. How much longer can he keep up the routine?

7 Who Won the Challenge on 'Claim to Fame' Episode 5

Image via ABC

Before the challenge was even announced, Danny and Shane came up with a plan to throw the challenge to ensure that Adam was going to be one of the individuals in the hot seat. Believing they would be in teams of three, Danny and Shane wanted to put Mackenzie and Dedrick on his team. It was a shifty idea. Would it come to fruition? Not exactly. They were divided into three groups of two. The teams were Hud and Adam, Mackenzie and Danny, and Dedrick and Shane.

For this challenge, the competitors lost their sense of sight as their remaining senses were put to the test. On the turntable were eight clues, and they had to figure out what the items were. Those clues were connected and could be clues to their respective claim to fame. The winners of the challenge would be able to pair up and select a clue from the cellar, but the big twist was there would be no immunity this week. Changes the game for sure! The losing team would automatically be in the bottom two.

The first station, the competitors used their sense of smell to try to figure out the clues pumpkin pie and mothballs. The second station was the sense of taste, where the clues, in cube form, were spaghetti and cannolis. For station three, it was the sense of sound where they had to figure out that the sound was an egg beater and bubble wrap. Finally, station four was the station of touch where the clues were a lightning bolt and a mullet. At station five, the sense of smell was back where they were asked to identify horse manure and fried chicken. Then, for station six, it was taste again, where the cubes were melon and chili dog. At station seven, they had to identify the sound of bongos and fire. Station eight was the station of touch where they had to identify cake and pancakes. Some of the guesses these players made were, well, terrible. But it was funny for us to watch! In the end, the winners of the challenge were Adam and Hud, beating Danny and Mackenzie with a faster time.

6 Who Was In the Hot Seat on Episode 5 of 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

Image via ABC

The bottom two this week were Shane and Dedrick, a major shock to the house. This put the competitors on edge as they needed to figure out a backup plan. With Adam out of contention to be knocked out by his on volition, Shane and Dedrick needed to secure their safety, somehow, someway.

5 What Was the Fifth Clue Picked in the Cellar?

Image via ABC

By winning the challenge, Hud and Adam the opportunity to share a clue from the cellar. Before they went to select their clue, Shane worked them hard in hopes that they would not select his clue. He knew that the house had nothing on Danny at this point, so he believed it would be in their best interest to go get Danny's clue. Hud wanted to go on the offensive, but Adam wanted to select his own clue. He wanted to play defense. Either way, it's a win for Hud. In the end, they decided to select Danny's clue. Another blow to the other players. Danny's clue included a man on fire, veni vidi vici, a microphone in a star, an who speaking, people falling, and the letter J. They felt it was certainly a singer. Could it be a hot singer who conquered music who fell for J.Lo. Is Danny's claim to fame Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony? Sure is!

4 Who Was Voted Into the Guess Off on Episode 5?

Image via ABC

Mackenzie was quite nervous that Shane would target her if he would be voted into the Guess Off as he had her clue. He essentially confirmed to her that should he find out that he would be voted in, he would start to ask around to help him decipher her clue. This put Mackenzie in panic mode, trying to campaign to ensure that Dedrick would be the week's guesser. She knew that Danny and Shane had to be separated, thus she had to form an alliance with Hud and Adam. With only four players going into the Voto Booth, the person going into the Guess Off was Dedrick.

3 Who Was Eliminated on Episode 5 of 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

Image via ABC

With Danny's clue out in the open, Hud asked Mackenzie for assistance who then asked Dedrick for help. But it was Adam who correctly identified Mark Anthony, thanks to his clothing line. Dedrick went into the Guess Off knowing who Danny's claim to fame. With everyone an option to be targeted, Dedrick had an easy layup with Danny. But he decided he really didn't want Adam in the house. So he selected to guess Adam's claim to fame. Why? Well, terrible gameplay. Dedrick conspired with Danny that the cars on the clue wall were leading to Cars star Owen Wilson. Unfortunately, that was not the right answer and thus, Dedrick was eliminated. It was officially time to reveal that his claim to fame was the king of pop, Michael Jackson. Dedrick is not really named Dedrick, his name is Sigmund Jackson Jr., son of Sigmund "Jackie" Jackson.

2 What Will Happen Next on 'Claim to Fame'?

Image via ABC

With the house essentially knowing Danny's identity, he is the easy target left in the house. But his alliance with Shane may keep him safe. In order for Mackenzie to remain in the game, she has to rely on the numbers and have Adam and Hud team up with her. Is that even possible with uncertainty left in the game? Adam still has the biggest target left in the house. Oh, and his clue has not been selected quite yet. For Adam to be safe, he has to hope if he does have the ability to guess, he can knock out Danny. It should be interesting to watch!

1 What Fans Are Saying About 'Claim to Fame'

Image via ABC

Some viewers are not too fond at how loosey goosey these players are when they have information.

The fans are guessing the celebrities much faster than the players this season.

Some of the viewers are shocked at Dedrick's wild move.

Stream on Hulu