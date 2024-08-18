When in doubt, smoothie it out! With the cast continuing to guess incorrectly, Claim to Fame Season 3 is one for the record books. After a massive six-degree style challenge that led to massive discoveries for the audience, the final five began to show their true colors as they could smell victory on the other side. Or maybe that was just the smell of Hud's clue smoothie. The jury's still out!

Hosted by Franklin and Kevin Jonas, whose claim to fame are their brothers Joe and Nick Jonas, Claim to Fame is everyone's favorite family summer guessing game. A group of celebrity relatives are placed in a beautiful mansion as they try to decipher who the others are related to through challenges and clues. But are they smart enough to pick out the hardest clues yet? Back for a third season, this cast is keeping the viewers on their toes as they continue to misfire. Again and again.

9 How Can You Watch 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

Claim to Fame airs Wednesday at 9:00 pm EST on ABC. New episodes are set to air every Wednesday on the same network. Claim to Fame Season 3 will stream the next day after it airs on ABC exclusively on Hulu. Hulu is available for a monthly subscription of $7.99. Hulu without ads is available for a subscription cost of $17.99 a month. Additional subscription options include Hulu + Live TV and the Disney Bundle.

8 What's Happened So Far on 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

After the senseless challenge, Adam managed to salvage a victory and save himself from potentially being in the Guess Off. Unfortunately, with the plan not in place, Danny and Shane had to figure out a way to put the target on someone else. Knowing there was a majority alliance brewing, Adam and Hud made a play to swing Mackenzie over to their side to target Danny as he could easily slip away to the end. With Adam and Hud selecting his clue, through group think, they were able to figure out that Danny's claim to fame was Marc Anthony. They passed that information over to Dedrick, the night's person in the Guess Off, but he botched the plan and ended up sending himself home after he incorrectly guessed Adam's identity.

7 Who Won the Challenge on 'Claim to Fame' Episode 6?

For this week's challenge, the final five had to link celebrities to their claim to fame. It was the Claim to Fame investigation board. The players had to connect pop culture questions and answers that led down to a single clue to their celebrity relative. Over the course of five rounds, pictures of people, places, and things could be potential answers. If they choose incorrectly, they must stay in the place they landed. They will then get a second question that would continue the connection to another answer. It's like musical chairs.

In Round 1, the first question was Jennifer Lawrence's shot to stardom in this dystopian film series. Of course, the answer was The Hunger Games, not Grey's Anatomy, which Adam selected. This then connected to The Hunger Games costar who played Katniss Everdeen's childhood best friend in the film. The correct answer was Liam Hemsworth, and not Charlie Sheen as Danny picked. This then connected to Liam Hemsworth replacing the lead actor in The Witcher, who was Henry Cavill. It was down to Mackenzie and Hud who had to figure out that it was Superman, whom Henry Cavill played in 2013. The winner of the round was Hud. He wins the clue that read: "This actor's character played an integral part in helping save Superman's life as an infant in the original film." Of course, referring to the 1978 film, the role was Jor-El played by the incomparable Marlon Brando." Hud believes the clue is related to Shane.

In Round 2, the first question was whether this major international multi-sport event is held every two years. The answer was the Olympics. Mackenzie knocks herself out by selecting Georgia. At least she tried and gave the boys the answer to the state that hosted the 1994 Olympics. This connected to the country music star that was born in Georgia and sings the hit song "That's My Kind Of Night." The answer was Luke Bryan, but Danny was not fast enough to connect. Luke Bryan is connected to the show that he judges alongside two other musicians. This, of course, was American Idol. Adam was knocked out for not being fast enough to the clue. The final question was the singer who won the inaugural season of American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. The winner of the round was Shane. He wins the cue that read: "This love ballad specialist gave Kelly Clarkson a true fan-girl moment when he surprised her by singing a duet with her on her talk show." Shane believes it is Mackenzie's clue, but really, this was a clue for Adam and his celebrity relative, Michael Bolton.

In Round 3, the first question was whether Tom Brady is considered the GOAT of playing this position in football. The position being quarterback. Danny knocked himself out by selecting a person, not a position. This answer connected to the quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to four Super Bowl appearances. The answer was Patrick Mahomes. Helping bring more eyes to the Super Bowl than ever was the girlfriend of the winning team's tight end, which is Taylor Swift. Hud shakes it off and he's out. Taylor connected the clue of pocketing fourteen Grammys, which knocks out Shane for not being fast enough. The final question is about the four-time Grammy winner who has kept fans on the dance floor with hits like "Work It." The answer was Missy Elliot. That means Mackenzie won the round. Her clue is not read out loud, but it was allegedly huge! More on that soon.

In Round 4, the first question was whether this American actress was known for playing Lois Lane in Man of Steel. The answer was Amy Adams. At that moment, Adam and Hud got into a bit of a scuffle as Hud claimed his body blocked him to get the clue. She connected to Patrick Dempsey, who was the actor who played the love interest of Amy Adams in Enchanted. Patrick Dempsy is known for the role of McDreamy on the medical drama series: Grey's Anatomy. This then connected to Seattle, where Grey's Anatomy is set. This eliminated Danny. Seattle was linked to the superstar material girl who started her Virgin Tour in Seattle in 1985. Adam correctly picked Madonna. Adam ended up winning the round. The clue received read "Madonna and the 'small town' farm boy were both inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008." This clue belonged to Hud as his father, John Mellencamp, is the reference here.

In Round 5, the final round, everyone but Danny had a point. This round was crucial. The first question was whether Kylie Jenner experienced another viral moment when this government ID picture of her garnered her over 8 million likes. It was a driver's license, not a passport. Sorry, Danny. This game was coming down to the winner of this round. The driver's license connected to Olivia Rodrigo, who in 2021, this Disney star released her debut single of the clue the same name. Shane was eliminated. Olivia Rodrigo mentioned this iconic Billy Joel song in her single, "Deja Vu." The answer is "Uptown Girl." It's down to Mackenzie and Hud for the victory. This actress starred as the young girl with an adult attitude in the movie, Uptown Girl. The correct answer was Dakota Fanning. Hud had no idea but pulled it off, winning the challenge. The last clue was "This Latin superstar starred in an action thriller with Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington." The movie was Man on Fire, as the Latin superstar is Marc Anthony.

6 Who Was In the Hot Seat on Episode 6 of 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

The worst two players in the challenge automatically would be considered for the Guess Off. First, it was Danny, who had zero rounds won. The other was Shane. It was a shock and blow as he had fewer correct connections than his competitors.

5 What Was the Sixth Clue Picked in the Cellar?

Despite some hard feelings between Hud and Adam after their altercation in the challenge, Adam offered a plan to him and Mackenzie on how the evening should go. His suggestion was to have Danny be in the Guess Off, Hud pulls Shane's clue and give it to Danny to knock out Shane. It's a high-risk move that, based on Dedrick the previous week, relies on your competitor following through with your idea. Mackenzie was nervous the hole in the plan would be that Danny and Shane were still conspiring against her as Shane has her clue.

Mackenzie went to Hud to pull Adam's clue so they could have something up on him. Was that the right path for him to take? With only the option of Shane and Adam, Hud had major stakes and equally major consequences that would come with either selection. In the end, Hud decided to select Adam's clue. His clue included the symbols: Two pencils with the small pencil crossed out not the big one, hair follicles, a star with 90 in it, a person with a question mark, a singer, a heart, and a baseball plus advertisement. It breaks down to a long-haired 90s star who sang love ballads. It's certainly Michael Bolton. Hud was stumped.

4 Who Was Voted Into the Guess Off on Episode 6?

With Danny and Shane knowing one of them would be up to guess, they felt it was best to stick to their plan to decipher Mackenzie's clue. Danny felt the 6'6" belonged to Blake Shelton. Unfortunately, that was not the right direction to lean. Danny preferred that Adam would go home so he wanted Hud to relay Adam's clue to him. Mackenzie spoke to Shane about her clue, revealing his idea about Blake Shelton. Luckily for Mackenzie, she put on her acting hat and pretended to feel sick, fooling Shane in the process. With only two contestants going into the Voto Booth, the vote was unanimous for Danny.

3 Who Was Eliminated on Episode 6 of 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

Hud had no clue as to Adam's identity, so he recruited Danny and Shane to help decipher Adam's clue, honoring the deal they had made earlier. Oh, and then he shredded up the clue in the smoothie maker. Adam drank the clue smoothie. That was a first! Knowing that Adam was not related to an actor, Danny thought it could be Axel Rose simply due to the rose on the clue wall. Right clue, wrong idea. Either way, Danny felt he had two options to go with. As the self-proclaimed world's greatest detective, it was time to put his money where his mouth is. He decided to select Mackenzie as his target. This was a shock and blow for her. But would his detective skills pay off? They would not as he guessed her claim to fame was Blake Shelton. Unfortunately, it was not. Danny was thus eliminated as it was revealed his claim to fame was his uncle, Marc Anthony. Also, his real name is not Danny but Nael Zayas.

Following Danny's incorrect guess, viewers were granted insight to officially learn that Mackenzie received her own clue during the challenge. The clue read, "While Missy Elliot talked about her Gadon-a-donk-donk, this singer talked about a Badonkadonk that was Honky Tonk. Of course the singer of "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" is Trace Adkins. Ready for more? Danny left some parting words as he revealed to the house that Shane shared Mackenzie's clue about a 6'6" country star. Adam might know who it is!

2 What Will Happen Next on 'Claim to Fame'?

Is Mackenzie getting the end? With no one in on who her identity is, Mackenzie has a great advantage to stay safe. Shane is in an awful position as he has no clue to anyone's identity. With Shane now thinking that Adam is related to the blonde guy with the bandana, aka Brett Michaels, going down another wrong path could be the recipe to officially knock him out of the game. It's still anybody's game!

1 What Fans Are Saying About 'Claim to Fame'

Some fans have some wild opinions about Hud and Adam's interesting relationship this season.

Another week, another set of completely wrong guesses. And the viewers are reading the competitors!