It's back! Everyone's favorite summer celebrity guessing game is set to premiere once again on ABC. Claim to Fame is returning this summer as relatives of celebrities play a high-stakes game of Guess Who. Hosted by Frankie Jonas and Kevin Jonas, eleven contestants will engage in a series of silly games revealing clues to just exactly who they are related to. Put your detective hats on, the game is about to begin!

Beginning back in 2022, ABC ordered the series that became a pop culture summer obsession. With an easy game to play along with, Claim to Fame is the perfect family show, as the celebrities' relatives have famous connections that span generations. It truly is a game for all generations. While it borrows the tropes and stereotypes of some of the most beloved reality television programs, including the contestants living in the same house and using clues to guess a celebrity, it's become a genre-lovers smash hit standing on its own.

7 What Is 'Claim to Fame'?

Claim to Fame is a reality television show that is hint of Big Brother with a dash of The Masked Singer. The name of the game is to hide your claim to fame. A group of individuals are whisked away to a beautiful mansion in Hollywood where they play an exciting game of trying to decipher which famous celebrity the other contestants are related to. With clue-filled games to play each week, the players compete for advantages that can help them lock into everyone's identity. The winner of the challenge will be given a chance to head to the wine cellar to select a message in a bottle of the competitor of their choice. For those who fall to the bottom, they are at risk at being eliminated. The rest of the house will vote in the Voto Booth to send one of the bottom players to the hot seat. In the hot seat, that player will be forced to guess the celebrity connection of the player of their choice. If they guess correctly, they remain in the game. If they do not, they are eliminated and their celebrity connection is officially revealed. The last remaining player wins, including their "claim to fame" and the $100,000 cash prize.

6 Who Hosts 'Claim to Fame'?

Claim to Fame is co-hosted Kevin Jonas and Franklin "Frankie" Jonas. Both Kevin and Franklin know a little bit about being related to famous celebrities as their brothers are Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas. Kevin Jonas is the third member of the Jonas Brothers, while Franklin is lovingly known as the Other Jonas. Kevin and Franklin are returning to the show after serving as co-hosts since Season 1.

5 Who Is Competing on 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

As teased by Kevin and Franklin Jonas, this season has the "most famous" celebrity reveals they have ever had. With the stakes higher than ever, the celebrity guessing game is better than ever. In previous seasons, Claim to Fame has featured the niece of Tom Hanks and the niece of Dolly Parton. But with the co-hosts spilling that these celebrities are even bigger than those two legends, it enticed the fans to tune in and see who it might be! But who will they be? Let the guessing game begin! Season 3 will feature 11 non-celebrity contestants as they vie for a stake at their own "claim to fame" and a $100,000 prize. To kick off the pre-season guessing game, each cast member has revealed two truths and a lie. Can you figure out which is which?

Adam

My celebrity relative is my: Uncle

My celebrity relative is best known for being an: Actor

The biggest award my celebrity relative has won: A Grammy

Bianca

My celebrity relative is my: Aunt

My celebrity is best known for being an: Actress

The biggest award my celebrity relative has won: A Peabody Award

Danny

My celebrity relative is my: Uncle

My celebrity relative is best known for being a: Pro wrestler

The biggest award my celebrity relative has won: A Grammy

Dedrick

My celebrity relative is my: Uncle

My celebrity relative is best known for being a: Singer

The biggest award my celebrity relative has won: Best rock song

Gracie Lou

My celebrity relative is my: Uncle

My celebrity relative is best known for being a: Muscian

The biggest award my celebrity relative has won: An Emmy

Hud

My celebrity relative is my: Mom

My celebrity relative is best known for being a: Singer

The biggest award my celebrity relative has won: A Grammy

Jill

My celebrity relative is my: Grandfather

My celebrity relative is best known for being an: Actor

The biggest award my celebrity relative has won: A People's Choice Award

Mackenzie

My celebrity relative is my: Dad

My celebrity relative is best known for being a: Singer

The biggest award my celebrity relative has won: A Tony

Miguel

My celebrity relative is my: Grandfather

My celebrity relative is best known for being an: Actor

The biggest award my celebrity relative has won: An Oscar

Naomi

My celebrity relative is my: Cousin

My celebrity relative is best known for being a: Singer

The biggest award my celebrity relative has won: The Young Artist Award

Shane

My celebrity relative is my: Cousin

My celebrity relative is best known for being an: Actor

The biggest award my celebrity relative has won: An Oscar

4 When is 'Claim to Fame' Season 3 Premiering?

Claim to Fame Season 3 officially premiers on Wednesday, July 10 at 9:00pm on ABC. Claim to Fame will be able to stream the next day on Hulu. Following the season premiere, new episodes are set to air every Wednesday at the same time, same network.

3 Can You Stream 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

Yes! As long as you have a Hulu streaming account. Claim to Fame Season 3 will stream the day following its airing on ABC exclusively on Hulu. Hulu is available for a monthly subscription of $7.99. Hulu without ads is available for a monthly subscription of $17.99 a month. Additional subscriptions include Hulu + Live TV and the Disney Bundle.

2 Is There a Trailer for 'Claim to Fame' Season 3?

Yes, there sure is! The 30-second teaser has offered just enough clues to get you ready for the big premiere. The teaser trailer for Claim to Fame included clips from various challenges this season, an introduction to some of the season's contestants, and a quick glimpse at the infamous clue wall that has often stumped the players more than assisted. Can you figure out who's related to who?

1 Who Competed On 'Claim to Fame' Season 1 and Season 2?

Since premiering in 2022, Claim to Fame has crowned two winners. The inaugural season of Claim to Fame was won by L.C. Palmer, sister of Keke Palmer. The runner-up was Logan Crosby, cousin of Jason Aldean, with third place falling to Pepper Martin, granddaughter of Dean Martin. The rest of the cast including Lark Skov, niece of Cindy Crawford, Adria "Louise" Biles, sister of Simone Biles, Amara Skye Dean, granddaughter of Whoopi Goldberg, Jasmine "Kai" English, sister of Tiffany Haddish, Dominique Sharpton, daughter of Al Sharpton, Brittany Favre, daughter of Brett Favre, M "X" Lamar, identical twin sibling of Laverne Cox, Cubb "Michael" Coleman, cousin of Zendaya, and Maxwell Norris, grandson of Chuck Norris.

For Season 2, Claim to Fame was won by Gabriel Cannon, brother of Nick Cannon. The runner-up was Jerrica "Monay" Brooks, daughter of J.B. Smoove, with third place being Chris Osmond, son of Donny Osmond. The remainder of the cast was rounded out by Karsyn Elledge, niece of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Robert Lamar Stafford Jr, brother of Lil Nas X, Hugo Wentzel, grandson of Jimmy Carter, Olivia Aquilina, niece of Jenny McCarthy, Cole Cook, brother of Alicia Keys, Shayne Murphy, daughter of Eddie Murphy, Jada "Jane" Star, niece of Dolly Parton, Travis Tyson, son of Neil DeGrasse Tyson, and Carly Reeves, niece of Tom Hanks.

