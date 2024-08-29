Hud has been playing a very strong game on Claim to Fame. As a person, he seems very low to the ground, but his ability to coast without looking like a threat has allowed him to get deep into the competition. As an affable person in the house, he was able to be everyone's friend while keeping the heat off of him. Though he did have some struggles working with his ally Adam, he was a helpful addition to him in the end.

Hosted by Franklin and Kevin Jonas, whose claim to fame includes their brothers Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, Claim to Fame is everyone's favorite summer guessing game. A group of celebrity relatives are placed in a beautiful mansion as they try to tackle challenges and decipher clues about just who the others are related to. Back for a third season, not knowing your pop culture references has led to the audience picking up on the clues faster than the players.

Hud's Clue Was an Early Pick in 'Claim to Fame' Season 3

To kick off the game, the moustache-clad Hud shared during Two Truths and a Lie that his celebrity relative was his mom, who was best known for being a singer and winning a Grammy. But the lie within his two truths was that his claim to fame was not his mom. It would be some time before that lie came to fruition, as his clue was pulled in episode 2. Still believing it could be his mom, Naomi decided to pull Hud's clue in the wine cellar. His clue included, "cherries, a bomb, an artist, an owl with a speech bubble, a broken knee, a needle and thread, and a thumbs up." To say that this was the easiest clue was an understatement. Hud's clue was "cherry bomb artist who hurt so good." Yet, Naomi was stuck on believing his claim to fame was The Runaways' Cherie Currie. Unfortunately, Naomi had the wrong cherry bomb. Despite having a notable name as a claim to fame, Hud was able to keep his fellow competitors off his scent as Naomi walked out of the game with his clue.

With the viewers getting Hud's identity faster than the players, during the limerick challenge, the telephone game led to the clue, "On the mountain there once was a lion." Certainly, that was a reference to a mountain lion, or cougar. It was officially obvious that Hud's claim to fame was his dad, John Cougar Mellencamp.

The Melon Gave It Away

Despite the viewers picking up on Hud's identity, the clue wall threw the contestants off a bit. Dedrick's claim to fame ended up being the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, but the scarecrow on the clue wall actually pulled double duty. Not only did Michael Jackson play the Scarecrow in The Wiz, the scarecrow belonged to Hud. His dad had a 1985 album titled Scarecrow. In the blindfold challenge, Hud shared that the obscure clue of the chili dog and the obvious clue of the melon were his, continuing to lead to John Mellencamp. The chili dog was a reference to a line in his song "Jack & Diane," but the melon gave it all away.

In episode six, the connecting clues for Hud involved Madonna and the "Small Talk" farm boy being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008. For Hud, his celebrity relative is officially an '80s icon that may have seemed too obscure to some of the players, yet it was under their noses the entire time. During the four-clue challenge, when Adam saw that there was a nickname clue of "cougar," he knew exactly who Hud's celebrity relative was. In the last two episodes, Mackenzie and Hud started to flirt a bit. Leave it to love for an accidental slip-up to occur. Hud tells Mackenzie that he has a shot named after him. What's it called? Hud Melon Shot. Mackenzie knew she needed to dive deeper into the melon of it all.

After losing the billboard challenge, Hud's billboard revealed the clues, "Diane and Jack, the authority figures" and "Hud and the Scarecrows." This was everything Adam needed to correctly identify him. It hurt so good when they learn that his father is none other than John Mellencamp. Oh, and for those reality television fans, that means he’s got a double whammy as Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is his sister.

