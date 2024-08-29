Mackenzie is the last woman standing on Claim to Fame Season 3. She has tried to throw the house off the scent of her celebrity relative by claiming her claim to fame had something to do with Broadway. Well, he does. If you consider Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee your connection! Mackenzie has been holding onto the secret that her claim to fame is a country legend, but with the house not being tuned into country music, Mackenzie has been able to float far into the game.

Hosted by Franklin and Kevin Jonas, brothers of Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, Claim to Fame is the reality guessing game of the summer. A group of celebrity relatives are placed in a beautiful mansion as they navigate challenges and try to figure out clues about just who the others are related to. Back for a third season, the audience are becoming expert guessers, while this season's cast seem to have fallen behind.

Mackenzie's Clues Stayed Hidden Throughout 'Claim to Fame' Season 3

Mackenzie's journey on Claim to Fame was a slow burn. Her clues took a while to seep out. When the show began, during Two Truths and a Lie, Mackenzie revealed that her celebrity relative was her dad, who was best known for being a singer, with their biggest award being a Tony. By trying to make the players believe that her claim to fame was a Tony Award winner early in the game, it took further clues to learn what she was lying about in the first game.

By Episode 2, the only hint that Mackenzie revealed to the audience was that the "goatee" clue in the canoeing challenge belonged to her. Then, in Episode 3, the clue in the limerick that led to her celebrity relative was "he wrote a honky-tonk song." Now, with honky-tonk in the ether, it was becoming a little more obvious who her dad might be. While honky-tonk certainly meant it was someone who was part of the country music scene, there were many singers who have sported a goatee.

Mackenzie's Celebrity Relative Is a Country Superstar

In Episode 4, Shane won the lie detector challenge, allowing him to go into the wine cellar to select a clue. With no one picking up on anything related to Mackenzie, this was Shane's chance to pull her clue. The symbols in her clue were "Six footprints, the number six, a cowboy hat on a musical note, an owl with a speech bubble, a person with a trophy, an ape, a house with 'for' in it, and an ice cube." The deciphered clue led viewers to believer that her claim to fame was a 6'6" country singer who won The Apprentice.

Once her clue was pulled from the cellar, the only tall country music star the house could think of was Blake Shelton. Unfortunately, that was incorrect when Danny tried to guess him in the Guess Off. By the next episode, the link challenge revealed a hint about a singer talking about a Badonkadonk which was Honky Tonk, officially cluing viewers in to her identity. Adam, a country music fan, was shockingly able to decipher that Mackenzie's celebrity relative had the last name Atkins, he just thought his first name was Clay. Close, but no cigar. He is very different from the American Idol star!

In the final episode, the billboard challenge exposed Mackenzie's clue out in the open, allowing Adam to know exactly who she was related to. With the billboard reading, "Grand Ole Opry member and Celebrity Apprentice winner," her identity was exposed. Thanks to the “honkytonk badonkadonk” of it all, Mackenzie’s celebrity relative is none other than Trace Adkins, the 6’6” country singer.

All episodes of Claim to Fame are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

