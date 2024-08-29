This season of Claim to Fame has not had the best strategists. Whether the clues were hard or the cast just didn't know their pop culture, the fans were able to pick up on the celebrity relatives much faster than the players. When it comes to Shane, his identity has been one of the hardest to sniff out. While his game may not have gone to plan week after week, the fact that no one could figure him out has been his best asset.

Hosted by Franklin and Kevin Jonas, whose claim to fame includes their brothers Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, Claim to Fame has taken another summer by storm. A group of celebrity relatives hole up in a beautiful mansion as they use clues and challenges to figure out who the others are related to. Returning for a third season, not knowing pop culture references led to the audience picking up on the clues faster than the players.

Shane Was a Target From the Start of 'Claim to Fame' Season 3

The chicken-wing-wearing Shane had a target on his back on the first episode. It's because Bianca was more than confident that Shane resembled a certain Hollywood actor. But first, in the first episode, he revealed his Two Truths and a Lie that his relative was his cousin, who was an Oscar-winning actor. With the lie being that his celebrity relative was his cousin, Bianca doubled down in the Guess Off that his claim to fame was Forest Whitaker. This was incorrect, allowing a blank slate to form for Shane.

Little came to light during the challenges, but Shane did reveal that he had been to dinner with Elizabeth Taylor and that he too had been to Neverland Ranch, a hint to Dedrick's claim to fame. During the canoe challenge, the only clue that seemed like an outlier was the word "valkyrie." At first, this seemed to lead to nothing, but when you discover that it has everything to do with the blockbuster hit Apocalypse Now, it will all make sense.

Shane's Claim to Fame Is Hollywood's Godfather

When the players got a chance to partake in the infamous telephone game, Shane's clues seemed to be lost in the shuffle. Fans were able to decipher that his clue might have belonged to the line, "his toga was in disarray," which was likely was a reference to the film Julius Caesar. The next episode was yet another clue-less Shane episode, but as the cast started to dwindle, everything fell into place.

During the five senses challenge, most of the clues were for the other individuals, so when the cannoli and spaghetti were left over, it was time for viewers to make a guess they couldn't refuse. The connection game helped to solidify Shane's identity. That is, if you're a cinephile. The celebrity trivia clue that belonged to Shane was, "This actor's character played an integral part in helping save Superman's life as an infant in the original film." In the 1978 titular superhero film, Superman's biological father on planet Krypton was Jor-El. Well, one of the most legendary actors played this part, following his time playing The Godfather.

During Episode 7, it was revealed that Shane's celebrity relative was a costar of Martin Sheen. Mackenzie knew this ensured that his claim to fame had to be someone older. With Mackenzie winning the challenge, she was able to pull Shane's clue. His clue included "berry leaves, a wood stump, eye + c + an on button, the w/ symbol, Italy, a crown, a safety pin, and toilet paper." Of course, this translated to "Hollywood Icon with Italian kingpin roll(role)." Shane's claim to fame is none other than his grandfather, Marlon Brando. How cool is that!

