Actor Claire Danes is set to lead HBO Max’s limited series Full Circle opposite Zazie Beetz, Deadline has reported. Per the report, she is believed to play a Manhattan attorney running her father’s family business. It was previously revealed that Beetz will play an agent of U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The limited series comes from Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. The duo is reuniting with Casey Silver, who previously produced their HBO Max period crime thriller film No Sudden Move starring an ensemble cast including Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, and more. Soderbergh will direct and executive produce along with Solomon and Silver.

The six-part series is being described as an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets which connect multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York. The director previously described the limited series by saying, “Even by Ed’s standards this is a complex narrative that manages to be both kaleidoscopic and intimate.” It’ll be interesting to see with powerhouse performers like Danes and Beetz how this complex narrative connecting cultures and people will shape up.

Danes is best known for playing CIA operative Carrie Mathison in Showtime’s espionage thriller drama Homeland. She received two Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes along with a SAG Award for her performance throughout eight seasons. She bagged another Emmy, a SAG and Golden Globe for HBO’s Temple Grandin. She was last seen in Apple TV+ limited series The Essex Serpent and will next be seen in FX limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble. She also has features like A Kid Like Jake, Master of None, Stardust, and more to her credit.

Full Circle comes under Soderbergh’s multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max which sees him developing TV content for both platforms and includes a first-look deal for films. In addition to No Sudden Move, the director also helmed the comedy drama Let Them All Talk starring Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest, Candice Bergen, Lucas Hedges, and Gemma Chan, for the streamer. He is also an executive producer on the HBO Max unscripted series The Real Magic Mike.

With Soderbergh at the helm and a talented cast locked in the enthusiasm around the limited series is quite warranted. Fans can rest assured Full Circle is going to be full of twists and turns.

