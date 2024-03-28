The Big Picture Claire Danes to star in Netflix's The Beast In Me, a mystery thriller.

The series faced challenges during development but has strong executive producers.

Showrunner Howard Gordon brings experience from Homeland, 24, and more to the project.

Actor Claire Danes is set to headline Netflix’s The Beast In Me, which reunites her with Homeland showrunner Howard Gordon on the new limited series. The mystery thriller project is created, written and executive produced by The X-Files alum Gabe Rotter. In the new series, Danes plays a grieving author, Aggie Wiggs, who finds an unlikely subject in her new next door neighbor, Nile Sheldon, who was once the prime suspect in his wife's disappearance. Her investigation into her subject spirals into a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.

The Team Behind ‘The Beast in Me’

Per Deadline, the series has been long in development hell as the origin of the series can be traced back 6-7 years ago when Rotter wrote his initial script on spec, featuring a male protagonist. When the script failed to generate any interest, Rotter rewrote the project with Aggie as the new lead upon his team’s suggestion. The new script brought on executive producers like Jodie Foster, Daniel Pearle, Conan O’Brien, Jeff Ross, and David Kissinger on board which strengthened the project. The script went through some more changes before Netflix came on board and gave it a greenlight. Indeed, the road to making this series wasn’t an easy one nonetheless, with a thrilling premise the series is going to be a good one.

Showrunner Gordon has credits like Fox’s crime drama Accused, 24 starring Kiefer Sutherland and Mary Lynn Rajskub, Danes starring Homeland, and Beauty and the Beast series starring Ron Perlman, Roy Dotrice, and Jay Acovone, and many more. The showrunner has three Primetime Emmys to his name as well. Rotter is well known to have worked both on The X: Files and its revival, along with features like The After starring Aldis Hodge, Andrew Howard, and Arielle Kebbel.

Danes is best known for her nine year long stint on Homeland but has a long career spanning several movies and TV shows including Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Shopgirl, Stardust, Temple Grandin, and more. She was recently seen in Fleishman Is in Trouble, for which she was nominated for an Emmy Award, Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award. With a plethora of talents involved and a thrilling premise, The Beast in Me is going to be a series that will keep fans glued to their seats.

The Beast in Me has no further cast or release date details. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.