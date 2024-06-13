Claire Denis is the veteran French filmmaker responsible for gems like Chocolat, Beau Travail, and White Material. Her filmmaking style is naturalistic, using real locations, and frequently shooting her actors with the stillness of a photographer. Story-wise, her work melds both historical and personal elements, drawing on her own life and often commenting on France's colonial past.

She's thus a very practical director, rather than a theoretical one. "I am only interested in images and people and sound. Film theory is just a pain in the ass," she has said. Like most successful filmmakers, Denis is an avid cinema fan who has praised and recommended many movies over the years. Her inspirations are rather eclectic, ranging from Jim Jarmusch and Robert Altman to Akira Kurosawa and Michael Mann. Here are ten of her best recommendations, which her fans are likely to enjoy.

10 'Thief' (1981)

Directed by Michael Mann

"I have run out of time. I have lost it all." Speaking to A.Frame, Denis named this Michael Mann effort as one of her five all-time favorite movies. James Caan leads this heist flick as Frank, a professional safecracker who dreams of a normal life. The crux of the narrative is his fight to free himself from the criminal underworld, which refuses to let him go. He plans just one more heist to free himself, but the situation quickly becomes volatile.

Thief was Mann's feature debut and it's impressively assured, showing off the slick visuals and stylized elements that would become his calling cards. He leans into the grit and the character study rather than just pulpy thrills. The highlight, however, is Caan. This is one of his very best performances. He adds depth to what could have been a stock character. In Caan's hands, Frank becomes layered, enigmatic, sympathetic despite his flaws, and, above all, compelling.

9 'Cemetery of Splendor' (2015)

Directed by Apichatpong Weerasethakul

"Hunger for heaven will lead you to hell." Cemetery of Splendor is a contemplative drama by preeminent Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul. He's most well-known for Syndromes and a Century and the Palme d'Or-winning Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives. Cemetery takes place in a rural hospital where soldiers suffer from a mysterious sleeping sickness. The main character is Jenjira (Jenjira Pongpas), a volunteer nurse, who forms a bond with one of the afflicted soldiers, Itt (Banlop Lomnoi).

Cemetery of Splendor was another film that made Denis's top five for A.Frame. It's a slow-paced but poetic movie, serious but shot through with deadpan humor. Narrative-wise, it's certainly unusual: dreams, rituals, ancient ruins, and psychic powers all make an appearance. Thematically, the movie looks at issues of loneliness, connection, and spirituality. Some commentators have also interpreted it as a statement on Thailand's politics. Not everyone will appreciate the deliberate pacing, but the right kind of viewer ought to enjoy the thoughtful mood and gorgeous imagery.

8 'The Chase' (1966)

Directed by Arthur Penn

"The best thing about turning over a new leaf on Saturday night is that it disappears with a Sunday morning hangover." Set in the aftermath of a prison break, The Chase is a dramatic exploration of small-town tensions in Texas. Marlon Brando leads the cast as Sheriff Calder, a man of integrity trying to prevent mob violence while keeping the peace in a town rife with racial and social strife. Robert Redford is Bubber Reeves, the fugitive convict whose escape has sent the townspeople into a frenzy.

Although director Arthur Penn later expressed dissatisfaction with the film, it's impressive in its intensity and the way it utilizes its talented cast. Penn assembles a team of heavy hitters, including Jane Fonda, Miriam Hopkins, Angie Dickinson, and Robert Duvall, and gets the most out of them. These stars could've crowded each other out, but Penn handles them all with finesse. Perhaps for this reason, Denis has included The Chase among her ten favorite movies ever.

7 'Dillinger is Dead' (1969)

Directed by Marco Ferreri