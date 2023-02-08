Trigger Warning: The following contains references to and discussions of sexual assault.One of the moviegoing moments I'll never forget came while watching the trailer for First Man in a theater for the first time and seeing Claire Foy’s big moment within this piece of marketing. Now, having not seen The Crown, I wasn’t an expert on Foy’s acting style (though I’d already seen her in Unsane), so the sheer power she conveyed in her most prominent scene in First Man's trailer just knocked me sideways. Talking to a bunch of NASA higher-ups, we see Claire Foy shouting “You’re a bunch of BOYS! You don’t have any idea what you’re doing!” Everything about her firebrand line delivery was unforgettable, especially the way she just chewed up and spat out the word “boys.”

This was an especially memorable instance of Claire Foy using her gift for powerful line deliveries to speak truth to power in a deeply cathartic way. But First Man is far from the only time Foy’s abilities in this department have been glaringly apparent. In fact, she’s managed to demonstrate this gift in a trio of films (including First Man) that make one yearn for seeing her shout against powerful institutions and figures at least once a year.

Stereotyping Has Historically Limited Women in Film

Image via Universal Pictures

Just as there are gender norms for men (no crying now, fellas!) and rarely any room for the very existence of people outside the gender binary in mainstream movies, so too do women struggle with rampant restrictions on how they can be presented in this strain of cinematic storytelling. More opportunities open up when you get into indie films and documentaries, but for mainstream films, movies have often been used to reinforce toxic ideas about what a “good” and “proper” woman is. Among these ideas is the notion that women should never yell or be loud. Doing so might cause them to seem “unattractive” or “hysterical” to moviegoers, after all! If women are going to be yelling constantly, they better be either the villains or eventually learn the errors of their ways before the credits roll.

But that’s not how women, or any human being really, behaves. Any person can oscillate between being noisy or super quiet within the span of a single day. Life is complicated and so are the people who inhabit it. By restricting women in this regard, the norms of mainstream cinema have frequently reduced ladies to not being real people. They’re caricatures designed to placate the male gaze or “satisfy” an out-of-touch studio executive’s idea of what women moviegoers want. Of course, throughout the history of cinematic narratives, women performers have come around to challenge those norms. It’s why people gravitate towards folks like Elisabeth Moss and her runny mascara; people of all gender identities see both way more entertainment and pieces of themselves in women being able to deliver pronounced expressions of their emotions. You don’t get these kinds of experiences by strictly adhering to “proper” gender norms.

RELATED: 'Women Talking' Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in the Acclaimed Drama

This is where Claire Foy comes into the picture. Her ability to deliver searing monologues that make the most of her diaphragm is already impressive on its own. She’s got enough power and conviction to put herself up there with the likes of Al Pacino and Nicolas Cage in the pantheon of actors you just love to see get loud. But in the historical context of how women are “supposed” to behave in mainstream cinema, Foy’s performances are a Molotov cocktail thrown through the window of restrictive gender norms. Foy doesn’t care what you think a woman “should” do or where they “belong”. She’s going to shout at the top of her lungs about injustices hiding in plain sight. It’s impossible not to get wrapped up in that, especially when these vivid performances inhabit such outstanding movies.

Claire Foy's Performance Shatters Stereotypes in 'Unsane'

Image via Fingerprint Releasing / Bleecker Street

The important thematic subtext regarding how Claire Foy’s performances are a refutation of default “proper” womanly behavior in mainstream American cinema was on the mind of her very first big-screen star vehicle, the 2018 Steven Soderbergh feature Unsane. Here, Foy played Swayer Valentini, a woman trying desperately to escape a stalker. Her problems only get worse when, while talking with a counselor at a behavioral center, she ends up signing a form allowing the institution to lock her away for 24 hours. The place ends up keeping her for an extensive stay, during which Valentini is convinced her stalker, David, is now working at this institution.

Foy plays Valentini’s horror at being trapped in a building with a man who caused her so much anguish and despair with such devastating realism. There’s a jagged pain to how Foy portrays this woman screaming almost in futility for people to just listen to her. Everyone dismisses Valentini's loud declarations of her stalker walking around in plain sight as "crazy" and initially, Unsane is playing on the long cinematic tradition of "crazy" ladies to make it seem like Valentini is just seeing things. Of course, eventually, it’s revealed that David is indeed working in the institution. Valentini’s concerns were always correct, her shouting for help was incredibly necessary.

As Unsane constantly shows, though, medical professionals seemingly designed to “help” only ignored Valentini so they could milk her insurance for more money (it’s only when insurance companies stop paying for extended visits at this institution that the doctors let people like Valentini go). Foy’s depiction of Valentini’s unwavering and loud rebellion against David’s presence is a refutation of multiple dehumanizing systemic forces at once.

'First Man' Shows Why Claire Foy's Shouting Is So Iconic

Later that year, Foy would get a chance to reaffirm just how wonderful it is to see this performer shout for justice in First Man. On paper, this biopic of Neil Armstrong (played by Ryan Gosling) centered so heavily on this historic astronaut wouldn't seem to offer too many opportunities for the man's wife Janet Armstrong (Claire Foy) to shine. While she's far from the center of the narrative, though, Foy's gift for gumption and making her voice heard helps to ensure that Janet is far more than just a standard wife character in a biopic over a famous white dude. I mean, just that “you’re a bunch of BOYS” scene alone offers Janet a more distinctive personality and character than most other biopic wives!

First Man also offers Foy a chance to demonstrate how part of why Foy’s shouting is so iconic is that it’s not like that’s the only type of acting she can handle. Just as you need the rain with the sunshine, so too is Foy adept at quieter moments. A scene where Janet sees Pat White (Olivia Hamilton), frozen in place trying to unload groceries after the sudden demise of her husband, Ed White (Jason Clarke), is masterfully done and gets so much of its power from the quiet performance of Foy. She deftly portrays a woman who wants to help someone in need but is taking very careful steps to make sure she’s doing what she’s right. Janet Armstrong is making up her empathetic actions on the fly, which is so beautifully and subtly communicated through Foy’s body language. Just like how a nice path of rain will make you appreciate the sunshine ever more, the way Foy just owns these kinds of tender and subdued emotional moments just makes you appreciate her transfixing portrayals of shouting for justice.

Claire Foy's Powerful 'Women Talking' Performance Profoundly Demands Justice

Image via United Artists Releasing

One of the first things we see in Women Talking is Claire Foy’s character, Salome, being restrained from attacking one of the men responsible for raping women in the Mennonite colony she lives in. She and all the other women in this territory have been told their whole lives that injuries sustained during sexual assault and rape have been the result of “ghosts” or other supernatural forces. It turns out it’s just human beings, both in whose been dishing out the unspeakable violence and the figures allowing it to fester like a disease. These horrors cannot go on. Something must be done.

When the women in this village gather inside the roof of a barn to discuss their options (whether they’ll do nothing, stay and fight, or leave), Salome has plenty to say. She’s the one member of this group that, from the beginning is determined to fight the men in her village. Foy gets one of the showstopper monologues of Women Talking early on in this feature where she explains her determination for fighting the people who’ve kept her and the other women silenced. "We know that we are bruised,” she shouts in this meeting, finally able to reaffirm a truth that has been silenced for so long. Foy’s gift for delivering such powerful dialogue is especially moving in that context.

Since all of the women in Women Talking are implied to be survivors of sexual assault, Foy being given the room to let Salome be so vibrant and open about her perspective is also yet another subversion of cinematic norms. Many times in movies, sexual assault, and rape survivors are either pushed to the background or never given the space to explore the trauma they’re processing. Here, Salome owns the screen, her body dominating the frame and her words, all centered around the trauma she and other women in the village are coming to grips with, dominating the soundtrack. Here now is the kind of perspective that has often been silenced and ignored by Hollywood storytelling. Foy’s expertise at forceful line deliveries gives this monologue the power and weight it deserves. Through her acting, Foy rebukes the norms for how mainstream cinema handles the experiences of sexual assault survivors in a way that’s bound to leave viewers breathless.

Foy’s potent line deliveries are also great within Women Talking because it quietly reaffirms writer/director Sarah Polley’s subtle goal of demonstrating how much variety there is in the personalities and dispositions of women. Claire Foy's Salome is a powerhouse figure full of grit and bottled-up aggravation, a sharp contrast to Rooney Mara's Ona, a quieter contemplative figure among the group while she's also different from Jessie Buckley's Mariche, who initially stands up for the status quo of everyone's existences. Claire Foy’s trademark gift for pronounced performances helps to reaffirm the inherent variety in female identity, while this performer’s similar mastery of subtle pieces of acting also works beautifully within Polley’s love for quiet moments of human connection.

Foy’s performance in Women Talking is absolutely astonishing and just one of many great performances within that outstanding movie. Salome is similarly just one of several credits in Claire Foy’s filmography that demonstrates how her shouting for justice is one of the more moving sights you can bear witness to on the big screen. The urgency of speaking up against systemic injustices is perfectly crystallized within her fiery vocals and the way such vital outbursts subvert Hollywood norms for how “proper” women should behave is just a glorious bonus. There are so many unpopular subgenres and film franchises Hollywood insists on returning to annually. Surely, if those domains can be explored regularly, we can also make room for annual new movies where Claire Foy shouts for justice.