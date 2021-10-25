The series follows one of the most famous legal proceedings of the 20th century: the divorce of the Duchess of Argyll.

BBC One and Amazon Studios have revealed first look images as well as announced further casting for the upcoming series A Very British Scandal. The new images include series star and two-time Emmy winner for her work on Netflix’s The Crown, Claire Foy. The series follows one of the most famous legal proceedings of the 20th century: the divorce of the Duchess of Argyll. The case dominated the front page and brings shocking revelations and scandals to light that would follow the Duchess for the rest of her life.

The brand new images from the three-episode series feature Foy as Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll, as well as fellow stars Paul Bettany (WandaVision, Uncle Frank) as Ian Campbell, 11th Duke of Argyll, and Julia Davis (Nighty Night, Gavin & Stacey) as Maureen, Marchioness of Dufferin and Ava. Also included in the cast are Amanda Drew (The Trial of Christine Keeler, Trust), Richard McCabe (Poldark, Harlots), Phoebe Nicholls (The Elephant Man, Fortitude), Camilla Rutherford (Phantom Thread, Fleming), Timothy Renouf (Afterlife of the Party, The Laureate), Sophia Myles (A Discovery of Witches, Spooks), Sophie Ward (The Moonstone, Land Girls), Tim Steed (The Death of Stalin, Cruella), and Katherine Manners (Press, War & Peace).

The series also stars Richard Goulding (The Crown, The Murders at White House Farm), Jonathan Aris (Sherlock, The Night Manager), Oliver Chris (Trying, King Charles III), Nicholas Rowe (Roadkill, Young Sherlock Holmes), and Miles Jupp (The Durrells, Rev.).

A Very British Scandal is written by Sarah Phelps (Dublin Murders) and hails from the makers of the award-winning A Very English Scandal from Blueprint Pictures. The series is directed by Anne Sewitsky and produced by Chris Ballantyne. Phelps Sewitsky and Foy will also serve as executive producers alongside Kate Triggs and Dominic Treadwell-Collins as well as Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Diarmuid McKeown, and Delyth Scudamore for Blueprint Pictures, and Lucy Richer for the BBC.

A Very British Scandal does not have a specific release date right now, but the upcoming series will be coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and will be available in 2022 on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Check out more images as well as the official synopsis below:

'A Very British Scandal' focuses on the divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, one of the most notorious, extraordinary, and brutal legal cases of the 20th century. Famed for her charisma, beauty, and style, Margaret, Duchess of Argyll, dominated the front pages as the divorce exposed accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, bribery, and an explicit Polaroid picture that was to haunt her for the rest of her life. 'A Very British Scandal' turns this scandal inside out in order to explore the social and political climate of post-war Britain, looking at attitudes towards women, and asking whether institutional misogyny was widespread at the time. As her contemporaries, the press, and the judiciary sought to vilify her, Margaret kept her head held high with bravery and resilience, refusing to go quietly as she was betrayed by her friends and publicly shamed by a society that revelled in her fall from grace.

