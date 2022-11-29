Clarence Gilyard Jr., the American actor, university professor, and author—best known for his work on the television shows Walker, Texas Ranger, and Matlock—has died at age 66. The College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), where Gilyard taught film and theater, confirmed the tragic news via the institution's news release.

Although there are no further details available about the actor's sudden passing, he was reportedly suffering from a long illness. After establishing himself as a film and theater professional for decades, Gilyard has entered the world of teaching, particularly film and theater, in the UNLV Department of Film since 2006. The actor has put his acting career on hold to focus on teaching, but before his stint as a university professor, Gilyard has spent almost half of his life in the spotlight. He notably played the private investigator Conrad McMasters in Matlock.

Gilyard Jr. is also known for his portrayal of the technology expert Theo in the John McTiernan-directed 1988 film Die Hard, opposite Bruce Willis. Alongside Chuck Norris, he also co-starred in the long-running 1993 television series as James Trivette on CBS' Walker, Texas Ranger. His other notable acting credits in films include the 1986 installment of Top Gun as lieutenant officer Marcus "Sundown" Williams, the 1987 film Off the Mark, and the 2014 film A Matter of Faith, among others. On the television side, he landed notable roles in different shows, including Diff'rent Strokes, Things Are Looking Up, Simon & Simon, The Facts of Life, L.A. Takedown, and The Great Los Angeles Earthquake, to mention a few. In 2021, Gilyard reunited with Willis when he reprised his Theo role for the two-minute Die Hard battery commercial during Super Bowl LV.

In a statement, the UNLV College of Fine Arts Dean Nancy Uscher shared that the university will remember the late actor with "joy and gratitude" not only for his achievements as an actor and professor but also for his contributions to the educational institution. “His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him. He had many extraordinary talents and was extremely well-known in the university through his dedication to teaching and his professional accomplishments,” said Uscher, adding: "His generosity of spirit was boundless – he was always ready to contribute to projects and performances however possible. We remember Clarence with joy and gratitude for all he contributed to the College of Fine Arts, the UNLV community, and, through his impressive personal achievements, to the world.”

Heather Addison, UNLV's film chair, on the other hand, described how professor Gilyard has been a blessing to his colleagues and students since he began teaching at the university in 2006. “Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him at UNLV. Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was ‘Blessed!’ But we are truly the ones who were blessed to be his colleagues and students for so many years. We love you and will miss you dearly, Professor G!”

We send our deepest condolences to Gilyard Jr.'s family and friends during this challenging time.