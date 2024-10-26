Ever since it made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023, it was clear that Sing Sing was destined to be a major award-season contender. The fact that it was picked up by A24 and set for a release date the following summer was not that surprising, as Colman Domingo was already in the midst of a different award-season campaign for the Netflix drama Rustin, and would not want to be in competition with himself. Domingo is a truly brilliant actor and delivers another transformative, inspiring performance. However, Sing Sing’s breakout star is Clarence Maclin, whose incredible performance is deeply autobiographical.

What Is ‘Sing Sing' About?

Close

Sing Sing is based on the true story of the Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison, in which incarcerated men took part in a theater program and came up with their own original theater production. While Domingo takes on the role of one of the program’s leading actors, Divine G., a majority of his co-stars were real members of the program who star as versions of themselves. Maclin spent over 17 years in prison for robbery but ended up finding himself through theater after Divine G. approached him about the subject. In addition to helping co-write the film alongside Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Maclin has since become an advocate for the necessity of funding these types of arts programs. It’s fitting that Sing Sing should be his film debut, as it both gives him an opportunity to showcase his talents to a widespread audience and may raise the profile of what an incredible program he had been a part of.

Maclin paints a beautiful portrayal of a man who finds himself through the arts, which gives him something to be positive about at a time in which he has had no reason to have any hope. When Divine G. first suggests the notion of appearing in a version of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Maclin’s character “Divine Eye” scoffs at the idea. It’s easy to perceive this initial interaction as a condemnation of theater in its entirety, but Divine Eye eventually reveals a deeper reason for his resistance; Shakespeare is demanding work for an actor, and he isn’t entirely in an emotional state where he is ready to deal with themes of loss, redemption, pain, and judgment. Divine Eye is more than aware of the talents that he possesses, but he fears for his own mental health as he becomes deeply invested in his characters.

‘Sing Sing’ Shows the Restorative Power of Theater​​​​

Sing Sing examines the role that performance plays in helping those struggling to find a purpose. One of the film’s most beautiful scenes is a moment in which Maclin gets to recite the iconic “To Be Or Not To Be” speech that Shakespearean actors have been delivering for decades; it’s evident that Maclin isn’t just reciting words, but truly understanding why they have held such power for generations. The film certainly does not shy away from how competitive the world of acting can be, as Divine G. and Divine Eye frequently get into disputes regarding who will take on the role of the main hero in their original production of the play Breakin’ the Mummy’s Code. However, the dynamic never becomes toxic; Sing Sing shows that the passion involved in such a weighty art form will eventually lead to some heated moments.

Maclin’s personal journey makes the ending of Sing Sing more powerful, as the film concludes with Divine Eye setting out into an uncertain future after being released from prison. The journey that former inmates face after their release is not always a pleasant one, and Sing Sing has even drawn comparison to The Shawshank Redemption with how it handles the subject. However, Maclin’s arc has come full circle, as he is now an avatar for why these programs are necessary. The fact that Maclin is playing himself did not in any way make his responsibility any lesser; his name deserves to be recognized when discussing the very best performances of 2024.

Sing Sing Sing Sing follows Divine G, who, while imprisoned for a crime he did not commit, discovers purpose and resilience by participating in a theater group. Through this engagement, Divine and his fellow incarcerated men experience the profound transformative power of art and its impact on their humanity. Release Date July 12, 2024 Director Greg Kwedar Cast Colman Domingo , Clarence Maclin , Sean San Jose , Paul Raci , David Dap Giraudy , Patrick Preme Griffin , Mosi Eagle , James Big E Williams , Sean Dino Johnson , Cornell Nate Alston , Camillo Carmine LoVacco , Dario Peña , Pedro Cotto , Miguel Valentin Runtime 107 Minutes Main Genre Drama Expand

Sing Sing is in theaters now.

Get Tickets