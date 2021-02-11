From executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, the CBS drama series Clarice digs into the life of FBI Agent Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) as she navigates life back in the field, one year after the events that occurred in The Silence of the Lambs. With whip-smart intelligence and brilliant instincts, she’ll have to address the trauma she’s experienced if she’s going to continue to uncover what hides in the shadows.

During this 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, actress Rebecca Breeds talked about the best thing about getting to play this famous character, her audition process, how much her past triggers her, addressing the trauma, finding new sides to Clarice Starling, how much she’s been made aware of when it comes to where the story is going, shooting the crime scenes, Clarice’s greatest ally on the team, and the importance of finding the lighter moments.

Collider: When the opportunity to play this character came your way, as the lead of a show centered around her, what was your immediate reaction to that? Was it something that you wanted to run as far away from as possible, or was it too intriguing to pass up something like that?

REBECCA BREEDS: First of all, the scene that I got to audition with was the therapist scene at the top of the first episode, and it was like heaven. She’s so intelligent and so capable, and it’s not just intellectual intelligence, it’s emotional intelligence. As Clarice goes toe-to-toe with the therapist, I got to do that. Finally, I was getting to be a woman in a scene that’s an intellectual playground. That’s a testament to the writers for creating such a wonderful scene, but it’s also who she is, that she steps up in these kinds of situations. She loves it. And so, for me, it was so refreshing to be in a scene where I could play such an intelligent woman going toe-to-toe with this guy, in an intellectual way. It was really a playground. From the start of the audition process to when we shot the scene, I must’ve done that scene over a hundred times, and every single time, there was something new you could do, or a new way you could evade his manipulation and give it back to him, as good as he gave it, if not better.

She’s just so smart. That, for me, is one of the best things. She’s also incredibly vulnerable and empathetic, and it can be very difficult putting such a huge heart in such a dark and horrific environment. We’re also talking a lot about dealing with trauma. I had a meeting with Alex Kurtzman before I got the role, and I really got how important this show is and how important Clarice’s story is, for anyone going through trauma, but especially women going through trauma. We go into lots of different people’s stories through this show. Part of me knows what this is gonna take to do it justice and knows how heavy it is and wants to run for the hills, and the other part of me is like, “Give it to me. I’m so ready for this. I was born for this.” It was a really interesting feeling of being overwhelmed by how massive it is, but at the same time, I feel so ready and I know I can do this. It was a very interesting moment.

As you started to like all of those things about her, how hard was it to not get too attached to her, before knowing whether you’d get to play her or not?

BREEDS: As an actor, you try not to get invested in a character too much while you’re in the audition process. But some characters, you just have a special chemistry with, like you do with people. I definitely have that with Clarice. It was pretty special to have that feeling with her, and then to be able to carry on and make the series with her. It’s just been awesome.

Does it feel like a bit of pressure is taken off of you, with the fact that this show picks up after the events of The Silence of the Lambs and you don’t have to actually recreate any of that stuff?

BREEDS: I don’t want to give any spoilers away, but no, that pressure wasn’t off. If anything, that experience was very traumatic for her, but it was also just the catalyst and a trigger for her to start to deal with the monsters in the basement of her psyche, essentially. Going back to that event continues to trigger events that happened even prior to that in her life and through her childhood. If anything, the trauma has compounded and here she is now, in our show, having to start to unpack it all because she can’t keep suppressing it. It’s starting to explode out at bad times and it’s starting to get in the way of her job. She needs to really start looking at these things and dealing with them. It’s a very heavy time in her life.

It’s a good thing that the show is addressing that trauma and how it affects her.

BREEDS: We reference it constantly. We’re up to Episode 8 or 9, at the moment, and it’s still talked about a lot because we’re leaping off of that. What I love about our show is that a lot of the stories around this world happen a decade later or a decade before, but we’re a year off the back of the heels of the movie, so we’re still so entrenched in that world. So many of the same people are still there. It’s all so raw. I think it will bring it all back for the viewers, as well. They’ll feel how close to the bone that experience was, literally.

When it comes to her speech and her mannerisms and the way that she carries herself, and all of those things that make up who she is, what’s it been like for you to figure out all of that and find a way to incorporate the character that we know, but also still make it your own?

BREEDS: It was wonderful to be able to have the book, because I got to study the character as Thomas Harris created her. There’s just so much about her inner monologue, her sense of humor, her backstory, her friendships, what she loves, and what she hates. So much of that is in the book that for me, it’s just doing that research and understanding those things, and then living those qualities. What makes the character is living those qualities as truthfully as possible. What I understand is that to survive and even to thrive in certain environments, certain people in society have become very good at knowing how to play the game, and she knows how to keep working through the glass ceilings that have been imposed upon her, as a young woman in the FBI. She has to know how to play the game. That’s one of the ways that she’s just so intelligent.

I’m pretty good at that, myself, so I like doing that as Clarice. You know that there’s a certain way you have to be in a particular environment, and that’s why she’s almost always got her game face on. She knows that’s what it’s gonna take to be taken seriously in that job and to be given the time of day. That’s why I love the scenes at home with Ardelia. That’s when the game face goes and she can be herself. We’ve barely ever gotten to see that Clarice – not in any of the movies and we barely see her in the book. In the series, it’s like seeing a unicorn and it’s so fascinating. Who is this person at home? Do she watch movies? Do they have popcorn? Does she cook? Does she have boys over, or girls? I don’t know. Who is she? We barely know her, and yet we love her so much. We’ve seen so much of these huge life events that she’s been through, so it’s exciting to be able to see more colors of who Clarice is.

How much were you made aware of with Clarice and what the story and character arc would be, before shooting this season? Do you have an idea of where things will end up this season, or where things could go in a possible second season?

BREEDS: They’ve offered to give me bits of information, but I’m old school. I honestly go, “Thank you for offering, but I don’t wanna know.” I just wanna be in the episodes that I’m in. That’s enough for me. She goes through so much and every episode is so poignant and so much happens that it’s enough for me just to be in this moment in time with her. I don’t need to get caught up in the future. Clarice’s present and past is quite enough for me, right now. I trust our writers and our creators. They’re so amazing and they’re doing everything they can to honor the books and the world that people love. I trust that they are only gonna do amazing stuff. It’s been amazing so far. I actually love being on the ride. I don’t wanna know what the end is gonna be. I like being in the moment of it.

Do you see Clarice as a powerful woman, or do you see her as someone who is discovering her power and what that means for her?

BREEDS: Both. I think she’s an incredibly powerful woman and she’s incredibly capable. She’s strong, but I don’t think she’s strong in that she’s just adopted the masculine idea of what strength is. She’s strong in that she owns and gives rise to the feminine qualities that are strong. She has an incredible sense of empathy and justice. She sees the humans behind the case, not just the task that is the case. She’s super raw and vulnerable and these things do get to her, but she manages it. To really feel what’s going on and to really be present for the people that are suffering and to share in their suffering, and yet have the courage to turn up anyway and to continue to fight the good fight, to me, that is so bad-ass. I think she’s so powerful in that way. And the most powerful thing that she’s doing is confronting the monsters in the basement of her own psyche. She’s reluctant about it because she isn’t a victim.

She doesn’t want to wallow in self-pity. But she gets to a point where she realizes that her trauma is starting to undermine her goal as a person, which is to bring justice and to save the lambs. It’s starting to get in the way, and so she has to start dealing with it. That’s incredibly courageous. We see her begin that journey. We see her acknowledge that she needs to start stepping into that journey. For most people, that is the hardest part. That is the most important part, just to start acknowledging, “Maybe I do have some trauma and maybe I need to start dealing with it and, in dealing with it, I’ll be a more effective person. I’ll be more of an asset to this planet.” Yeah, it’s hard, but we’ve gotta take the stigma out of it. Everyone contextually has been through their own kind of suffering and trauma and it undermines all of us, and we all need to start that journey where we go down into the basement of our psyche and we start to look at the monsters and overcome them. If we can’t do that in our personal lives, how can we do that out in the world? Clarice is a wonderful, very relatable human who’s going through these things and we can take courage from watching her story, that we might be able to do the same.

What is it like to shoot these crime scenes? Are they really gruesome and creepy, or are you able to keep that perspective of being on a set and making a TV show?

BREEDS: Every time I walk up to the set and I see what special effects have done, especially with the bodies, it takes my breath away. It’s horrible. It looks so real. Part of me has to remind myself, “Remember it’s a TV show and this thing isn’t real.” But then, the other part of me says, “But also remember, this stuff happens to real people in real life.” You have to give it so much respect. We don’t joke around on those days. It also doesn’t help with the acting. You need to be in a place of reverence and respect for these victims. These are atrocities that happen to people and you have to hold space for that on set because this is stuff that happens to people, so you carry that into the scene with you. If you start to belittle it too much and go, “Oh, we’re just on set, let’s have a laugh,” for me, it doesn’t feel like the right thing to do. Every now and then, I do have to remind myself, “It’s just special effects. That’s just paint, or whatever.” It can be really confronting and it’s hard stuff to see.

Clarice is not the leader of her team, but you are the leader of this ensemble of actors, as the title character in the show. What’s it like for you to be at the head of this cast and have that responsibility?

BREEDS: They’re fantastic. One of the really interesting things that came out of COVID was that we were about to shoot this pilot, and then, all of a sudden, we were all sent home. We didn’t know if we’re going to shoot it or when. So, the team of the cast and the producers did a lot of check-in Zooms, every couple of weeks or so. I’m telling you, the trauma bonding is real. We would all FaceTime each other and Zoom, and we really got to know each other. We had some good laughs and we shared the hard times, as well. By the time that we were on set together, we were like a little family. We’re so supportive of each other. Everyone’s always checking in with each other and saying, “How are you happy? How can we help with this? How’s that going?” We’re like a little squad. I just feel like we’re this cool little team that loves each other. It’s so fun. Every single day that I turn up to work, my face lights up with every single person. We all call Michael Cudlitz, Cuddles. It’s so funny how he couldn’t be more opposite to Krendler, and I couldn’t be more opposite to Clarice. Every time I see him, I just wanna give him this huge hug. I just feel so blessed to be working with these people. We have so much fun, but we also take the job really seriously and know how important what we’re doing is.

Aside from her best friend, who would you say Clarice’s greatest ally is, as she works with this team more?

BREEDS: Definitely Esquivel. He’s still an outsider, as well. He’s been the new kid with these boys. Krendler and Clarke have been working together for upwards of 20 years. Tripathi is a new transfer, but he’s done his time. There’s very much a culture, especially in the FBI in the ‘90s, where you’ve gotta earn your stripes. It’s that kind of vibe. The jury’s out on Clarice and even Esquivel, to a certain extent. It’s about, are you up for this? Are you worthy of this? You have to earn their respect. You don’t just get it. That can be challenging, at times, because there’s a lot of push back on things that otherwise should have been taken at face value and taken seriously. It can be really hard to fight to have a voice at your job, let alone to just do your job and be taken seriously. I think her and Esquivel end up on the same page a lot, in going on a lot of these missions together. They have quite an amazing understanding developing, as well.

This definitely seems like a job that would weigh on you, no matter the circumstances, but on top of that, she’s a woman in a very heavily male world and she’s dealing with all of this trauma.

BREEDS: I’m just so grateful that we have a whole season to unpack that, and hopefully we get more. We’re currently shooting Episodes 8 and 9, I’ve read Episode 10, and we’ve got 13, and I feel like we’ve barely scratched the surface. They’re doing such a great job of drawing it out and drawing the audience in. I think we’ll get to Episode 13 and only be wanting more.

Do you also find yourself relishing those moments where she’s just hanging out with her best friend or doing something that’s not as heavy as some of these crimes are?

BREEDS: Oh, my gosh! As much as they’re a breath of fresh air for Clarice, they’re a breath of fresh air for me. It’s very heavy work. It’s a very intense dynamic, being at the FBI. When it’s just her and Ardelia at home, and she gets to drop her game face and just be herself, it’s so fun. Also, we haven’t seen that Clarice a lot. That Clarice isn’t really in the books. She’s not really in the movie. She’s up to me to create. Is she quirky? Is she goofy? Is she uncoordinated? What’s her sense of humor like? Is she the messy one in the house, or is she militantly clean? We get to explore all of those things. There are a bunch of scenes like that, that Devyn [Tyler] and I get to together, and they’re always my favorite scenes of the week. I look forward to them and we just have so much fun. It’s really quite amazing for me to get to be the person who gets to explore and unpack and develop who she is, and continue the evolution of who Clarice Starling is.

Clarice airs on Thursday nights on CBS.

