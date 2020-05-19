CBS Sets ‘Silence of the Lambs’ Sequel ‘Clarice’ for Midseason Debut; Details Revealed

If you’ve been wondering what happened to FBI agent Clarice Starling since blasting Jame Gumb in his haunted basement and rescuing the senator’s daughter from his clutches at the end of 1991’s The Silence of the Lambs (and you correctly decided to totally skip the 2001 sequel Hannibal), you’re in luck. CBS just announced that it’s adding the drama Clarice to its midseason lineup this year.

From producers Alex Kurtzman (Transformers, Star Trek) and Jenny Lumet (Rachel Getting Married), Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, six months after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life. Rebecca Breeds (Pretty Little Liars) will play the famous FBI agent, alongside Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, and Devyn A. Tyler in supporting roles.

Fans of The Silence of the Lambs who felt dissatisfied with Hannibal (both the book and the film adaptation) will likely be excited to dive into an alternate take on what happened to Clarice Starling in the years after the Buffalo Bill case. And the fact that the show takes place in 1993 is undeniably appealing to this writer, who cannot wait to see Agent Starling pouring over case notes in front of an episode of In Living Color and going to Sam Goody to buy Hootie and the Blowfish’s Cracked Rear View. You can check out a brief video of Kurtzman and Lumet discussing their inspiration for the show below. For more on Kurtzman’s Star Trek universe, here’s some exciting news about a new spin-off series.