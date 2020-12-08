The first teaser trailer for CBS' Clarice has arrived ahead of its midseason premiere. The new series comes from executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Clarice is also, notably, a Silence of the Lambs sequel series. The Silence of the Lambs was first a 1988 novel from author Thomas Harris and later, a Jonathan Demme-directed 1991 feature film adaptation. Pretty Little Liars alum Rebecca Breeds will step into the role of Clarice Starling, a character previously played by Jodie Foster and Julianne Moore. Clarice also stars Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, and Michael Cudlitz.

The teaser trailer for Clarice opts to set the tone of the series rather than give too much away about the plot. Aerial shots of police swarming around a farm and a victim being taken out of a river open the teaser. And then, Clarice teases what will be its primary narrative focus: the serial killer Buffalo Bill (originally played by Ted Levine in Silence of the Lambs) is back and he's taken a fifth victim. With Clarice set one year after the events of Silence of the Lambs, there's no doubt Clarice will be drawn back into the Buffalo Bill case given her experience and expertise on the gruesome killer. The teaser also hints that this show will be focused on exploring the FBI agent's past and trying to connect those dots to her present day.

Clarice will debut on CBS on Thursday, February 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. You can watch the first teaser below. For more, why not check out our past coverage on Hannibal?

Here is the official synopsis for Clarice:

'Clarice' is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of 'The Silence of the Lambs.' Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Stand': New Images Put the Spotlight on Amber Heard & Ezra Miller's Characters Meet the characters who side with Alexander Skarsgård after the apocalypse.